Below is the list of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls volleyball all-stars for the 2021 season. These selections were made by L-L coaches. All-Academic selections are also included. Players listed per each of the three sections.
Section One:
Coach of the Year: Devin Moore, Conestoga Valley
Most Valuable Player: Allison Cummings, Hempfield
First-team:
Allison Cummings, Hempfield
Camille De La Torre, Hempfield
Joslene Morgan, Hempfield
Addison Leber, Hempfield
Allison Forsythe, Warwick
Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley
Sarah Journey, Manheim Township
Faith McGowan, Manheim Township
Second-team:
Melody Butzer, Hempfield
Sarah Hess, Hempfield
Gwen Myer, Warwick
Marilea Miller, Warwick
Cassidy McCollum, Penn Manor
Kassandra Horning, Conestoga Valley
Sophia Rosenberg, Cedar Crest
Maddie Boyer, Manheim Township
All-Academic:
Colleen Miller, Warwick
Natalie Krahulik, Penn Manor
Faith McGowan, Manheim Township
Joslene Morgan, Hempfield
Camdyn Mahler, Conestoga Valley
Sophia Rosenberg, Cedar Crest
Section Two:
Coach of the Year: Mike Elliott, Ephrata
Most Valuable Player: Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown
First-team:
Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown
Kallee Locker, Elizabethtown
Angela Costa Ouimet, Elizabethtown
Grace Farlow, Ephrata
Taylor Haupt, Ephrata
Emily Mullin, Lampeter-Strasburg
Maddie Knier, Manheim Central
Grace Stoltzfus, Manheim Central
Second-team:
Elizabeth Kerin, Elizabethtown
Madison Saylor, Ephrata
Erin Eby, Ephrata
Lucy Stern, Garden Spot
Julia Ellsworth, Garden Spot
Jenna Hoover, Lampeter-Strasburg
Jaidee Beam, Solanco
Emma Moyer, Manheim Central
All-Academic:
Hannah Williams, Lampeter-Strasburg
Erin Eby, Ephrata
Emma Moyer, Manheim Central
Triniti Erisman, Solanco
Elizabeth Kerin, Elizabethtown
Julia Ellsworth, Garden Spot
Sophia Gilbert, Lebanon
Kara Gerhart, Cocalico
Section Three:
Coach of the Year: Joe Mengel, Northern Lebanon
Most Valuable Player: Sam White, Northern Lebanon
First-team:
Sam White, Northern Lebanon
Rachel Swank, Northern Lebanon
Stephanie Pepe, Octorara
Anna Rainella, Octorara
Seneca McCaw, Octorara
Ella Deck, Lancaster Catholic
Marina Brazzo, Lancaster Catholic
Julia Fisher, Lancaster Mennonite
Second-team:
Hope Wentling, Northern Lebanon
Hailey Peirce, Northern Lebanon
Victoria Hollinger, Northern Lebanon
Taylor Stone, Elco
Danielle Stringer, Lancaster Mennonite
Bri Droege, Columbia
Brooke Droege, Columbia
Mercyangelis Morello, Columbia
All-Academic:
Brooke Droege, Columbia
Brie Droege, Columbia
Seneca McCaw, Octorara
Taylor Stone, Elco
Rachel Swank, Northern Lebanon
Julia Smith, Lancaster Catholic
Danielle Stringer, Lancaster Mennonite