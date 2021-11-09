Ephrata vs. Elizabethtown - District 3 4A girls volleyball quarterfinal
Buy Now

Elizabethtown's Kallee Locker (23) with the hit against Ephrata during game one action of a District 3 4A girls volleyball quarterfinal game at Elizabethtown Area High School Tuesday Nov. 2, 2021.

 Chris Knight Staff Photographer

Below is the list of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls volleyball all-stars for the 2021 season. These selections were made by L-L coaches. All-Academic selections are also included. Players listed per each of the three sections.

Section One:

Coach of the Year: Devin Moore, Conestoga Valley

Most Valuable Player: Allison Cummings, Hempfield

First-team:

Allison Cummings, Hempfield

Camille De La Torre, Hempfield

Joslene Morgan, Hempfield

Addison Leber, Hempfield

Allison Forsythe, Warwick

Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley

Sarah Journey, Manheim Township

Faith McGowan, Manheim Township

Second-team:

Melody Butzer, Hempfield

Sarah Hess, Hempfield

Gwen Myer, Warwick

Marilea Miller, Warwick

Cassidy McCollum, Penn Manor

Kassandra Horning, Conestoga Valley

Sophia Rosenberg, Cedar Crest

Maddie Boyer, Manheim Township

All-Academic:

Colleen Miller, Warwick

Natalie Krahulik, Penn Manor

Faith McGowan, Manheim Township

Joslene Morgan, Hempfield

Camdyn Mahler, Conestoga Valley

Sophia Rosenberg, Cedar Crest

 

Section Two:

Coach of the Year: Mike Elliott, Ephrata

Most Valuable Player: Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown

First-team:

Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown

Kallee Locker, Elizabethtown

Angela Costa Ouimet, Elizabethtown

Grace Farlow, Ephrata

Taylor Haupt, Ephrata

Emily Mullin, Lampeter-Strasburg

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central

Grace Stoltzfus, Manheim Central

Second-team:

Elizabeth Kerin, Elizabethtown

Madison Saylor, Ephrata

Erin Eby, Ephrata

Lucy Stern, Garden Spot

Julia Ellsworth, Garden Spot

Jenna Hoover, Lampeter-Strasburg

Jaidee Beam, Solanco

Emma Moyer, Manheim Central

All-Academic:

Hannah Williams, Lampeter-Strasburg

Erin Eby, Ephrata

Emma Moyer, Manheim Central

Triniti Erisman, Solanco

Elizabeth Kerin, Elizabethtown

Julia Ellsworth, Garden Spot

Sophia Gilbert, Lebanon

Kara Gerhart, Cocalico

 

Section Three:

Coach of the Year: Joe Mengel, Northern Lebanon

Most Valuable Player: Sam White, Northern Lebanon

First-team:

Sam White, Northern Lebanon

Rachel Swank, Northern Lebanon

Stephanie Pepe, Octorara

Anna Rainella, Octorara

Seneca McCaw, Octorara

Ella Deck, Lancaster Catholic

Marina Brazzo, Lancaster Catholic

Julia Fisher, Lancaster Mennonite

Second-team:

Hope Wentling, Northern Lebanon

Hailey Peirce, Northern Lebanon

Victoria Hollinger, Northern Lebanon

Taylor Stone, Elco

Danielle Stringer, Lancaster Mennonite

Bri Droege, Columbia

Brooke Droege, Columbia

Mercyangelis Morello, Columbia

All-Academic:

Brooke Droege, Columbia

Brie Droege, Columbia

Seneca McCaw, Octorara

Taylor Stone, Elco

Rachel Swank, Northern Lebanon

Julia Smith, Lancaster Catholic

Danielle Stringer, Lancaster Mennonite

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next