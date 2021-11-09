Below is the list of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls volleyball all-stars for the 2021 season. These selections were made by L-L coaches. All-Academic selections are also included. Players listed per each of the three sections.

Section One:

Coach of the Year: Devin Moore, Conestoga Valley

Most Valuable Player: Allison Cummings, Hempfield

First-team:

Allison Cummings, Hempfield

Camille De La Torre, Hempfield

Joslene Morgan, Hempfield

Addison Leber, Hempfield

Allison Forsythe, Warwick

Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley

Sarah Journey, Manheim Township

Faith McGowan, Manheim Township

Second-team:

Melody Butzer, Hempfield

Sarah Hess, Hempfield

Gwen Myer, Warwick

Marilea Miller, Warwick

Cassidy McCollum, Penn Manor

Kassandra Horning, Conestoga Valley

Sophia Rosenberg, Cedar Crest

Maddie Boyer, Manheim Township

All-Academic:

Colleen Miller, Warwick

Natalie Krahulik, Penn Manor

Faith McGowan, Manheim Township

Joslene Morgan, Hempfield

Camdyn Mahler, Conestoga Valley

Sophia Rosenberg, Cedar Crest

Section Two:

Coach of the Year: Mike Elliott, Ephrata

Most Valuable Player: Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown

First-team:

Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown

Kallee Locker, Elizabethtown

Angela Costa Ouimet, Elizabethtown

Grace Farlow, Ephrata

Taylor Haupt, Ephrata

Emily Mullin, Lampeter-Strasburg

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central

Grace Stoltzfus, Manheim Central

Second-team:

Elizabeth Kerin, Elizabethtown

Madison Saylor, Ephrata

Erin Eby, Ephrata

Lucy Stern, Garden Spot

Julia Ellsworth, Garden Spot

Jenna Hoover, Lampeter-Strasburg

Jaidee Beam, Solanco

Emma Moyer, Manheim Central

All-Academic:

Hannah Williams, Lampeter-Strasburg

Erin Eby, Ephrata

Emma Moyer, Manheim Central

Triniti Erisman, Solanco

Elizabeth Kerin, Elizabethtown

Julia Ellsworth, Garden Spot

Sophia Gilbert, Lebanon

Kara Gerhart, Cocalico

Section Three:

Coach of the Year: Joe Mengel, Northern Lebanon

Most Valuable Player: Sam White, Northern Lebanon

First-team:

Sam White, Northern Lebanon

Rachel Swank, Northern Lebanon

Stephanie Pepe, Octorara

Anna Rainella, Octorara

Seneca McCaw, Octorara

Ella Deck, Lancaster Catholic

Marina Brazzo, Lancaster Catholic

Julia Fisher, Lancaster Mennonite

Second-team:

Hope Wentling, Northern Lebanon

Hailey Peirce, Northern Lebanon

Victoria Hollinger, Northern Lebanon

Taylor Stone, Elco

Danielle Stringer, Lancaster Mennonite

Bri Droege, Columbia

Brooke Droege, Columbia

Mercyangelis Morello, Columbia

All-Academic:

Brooke Droege, Columbia

Brie Droege, Columbia

Seneca McCaw, Octorara

Taylor Stone, Elco

Rachel Swank, Northern Lebanon

Julia Smith, Lancaster Catholic

Danielle Stringer, Lancaster Mennonite