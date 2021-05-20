The Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season and league tournament portion of the volleyball season is in the books, and after Hempfield bagged its 24th league championship with a thrilling victory over Warwick on Wednesday, the league’s coaches announced their all-stars for the 2021 season.
They picked 20 all-stars per section — 10 on the first team and 10 on the second team — plus an MVP in each section.
The Section 1 MVP is Hempfield senior hitter Ryan Givens, who helped the Black Knights put the league title under lock and key for the 24th time and third time in a row. He’s heading to Messiah to continue his volleyball career.
The Section 2 MVP is Garden Spot senior setter Jordan Martin, a pinpoint passer and defensive specialist who helped the Spartans go 12-0 in league play, win the section title, reach the league semifinals and earn the No. 2 seed in the upcoming District 3 Class 2A tournament.
With teams heading off to the district tourney in hopes of more postseason glory, here are the L-L League volleyball all-stars for this spring:
SECTION 1
MVP: Ryan Givens, senior middle hitter, Hempfield
First Team
Sawyer Shertzer, senior outside hitter, Conestoga Valley
Caden Bonner, junior setter, Hempfield
Ryan Givens, senior middle hitter, Hempfield
Grant Lorelli, senior opposite hitter, Hempfield
Mason Orth, junior libero, Hempfield
Sam Hershey, senior middle hitter, McCaskey
Riley Walton, senior middle hitter, Penn Manor
Ryan Charles, senior outside hitter, Warwick
Dawson Forney, senior middle hitter, Warwick
Jacob Lobb, junior outside hitter, Warwick
Second Team
Judah Wise, junior outside hitter, Cedar Crest
Domanic Brabant, senior setter, Conestoga Valley
Charles Janvrin, senior opposite hitter, Conestoga Valley
Jayden Rice, junior middle hitter, Conestoga Valley
Gerry Gallagher, senior outside hitter, Hempfield
Cade Smucker, junior middle hitter, McCaskey
Max Bushong, junior libero, Penn Manor
Greyson Schatz, senior outside hitter, Penn Manor
Kyle Charles, freshman setter, Warwick
Seth Graybill, sophomore libero, Warwick
SECTION 2
MVP: Jordan Martin, senior setter, Garden Spot
First Team
Blake Wagner, senior middle hitter, Manheim Central
Jeremiah Zimmerman, senior setter, Manheim Central
Elijah Lazor, junior outside hitter, Lancaster Mennonite
Jordan Buch, senior middle hitter, Ephrata
Rudy Woitas, senior outside hitter, Elizabethtown
Jafet Quintana, senior middle hitter, Lebanon
Jordan Martin, senior setter, Garden Spot
Tyler Martin, junior libero, Garden Spot
Griffin Witmer, senior middle hitter, Garden Spot
Joe Sharp, senior middle hitter, Garden Spot
Second Team
Barend Oostdam, junior middle hitter, Manheim Central
Ethan Groff, junior outside hitter, Lancaster Mennonite
Colin Webber, junior middle hitter, Ephrata
Billy O’Connell, junior libero, Elizabethtown
Bryan Murray, junior middle hitter, Elizabethtown
Isaac Matias, junior libero, Lebanon
Justin De La Rosa, junior setter, Lebanon
Laine King, senior outside hitter, Garden Spot
Tanner Laukhuff, sophomore outside hitter, Garden Spot
Chandler Xiong, junior opposite hitter, Garden Spot
