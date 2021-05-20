The Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season and league tournament portion of the volleyball season is in the books, and after Hempfield bagged its 24th league championship with a thrilling victory over Warwick on Wednesday, the league’s coaches announced their all-stars for the 2021 season.

They picked 20 all-stars per section — 10 on the first team and 10 on the second team — plus an MVP in each section.

The Section 1 MVP is Hempfield senior hitter Ryan Givens, who helped the Black Knights put the league title under lock and key for the 24th time and third time in a row. He’s heading to Messiah to continue his volleyball career.

The Section 2 MVP is Garden Spot senior setter Jordan Martin, a pinpoint passer and defensive specialist who helped the Spartans go 12-0 in league play, win the section title, reach the league semifinals and earn the No. 2 seed in the upcoming District 3 Class 2A tournament.

With teams heading off to the district tourney in hopes of more postseason glory, here are the L-L League volleyball all-stars for this spring:

SECTION 1

MVP: Ryan Givens, senior middle hitter, Hempfield

First Team

Sawyer Shertzer, senior outside hitter, Conestoga Valley

Caden Bonner, junior setter, Hempfield

Ryan Givens, senior middle hitter, Hempfield

Grant Lorelli, senior opposite hitter, Hempfield

Mason Orth, junior libero, Hempfield

Sam Hershey, senior middle hitter, McCaskey

Riley Walton, senior middle hitter, Penn Manor

Ryan Charles, senior outside hitter, Warwick

Dawson Forney, senior middle hitter, Warwick

Jacob Lobb, junior outside hitter, Warwick

Second Team

Judah Wise, junior outside hitter, Cedar Crest

Domanic Brabant, senior setter, Conestoga Valley

Charles Janvrin, senior opposite hitter, Conestoga Valley

Jayden Rice, junior middle hitter, Conestoga Valley

Gerry Gallagher, senior outside hitter, Hempfield

Cade Smucker, junior middle hitter, McCaskey

Max Bushong, junior libero, Penn Manor

Greyson Schatz, senior outside hitter, Penn Manor

Kyle Charles, freshman setter, Warwick

Seth Graybill, sophomore libero, Warwick

SECTION 2

MVP: Jordan Martin, senior setter, Garden Spot

First Team

Blake Wagner, senior middle hitter, Manheim Central

Jeremiah Zimmerman, senior setter, Manheim Central

Elijah Lazor, junior outside hitter, Lancaster Mennonite

Jordan Buch, senior middle hitter, Ephrata

Rudy Woitas, senior outside hitter, Elizabethtown

Jafet Quintana, senior middle hitter, Lebanon

Jordan Martin, senior setter, Garden Spot

Tyler Martin, junior libero, Garden Spot

Griffin Witmer, senior middle hitter, Garden Spot

Joe Sharp, senior middle hitter, Garden Spot

Second Team

Barend Oostdam, junior middle hitter, Manheim Central

Ethan Groff, junior outside hitter, Lancaster Mennonite

Colin Webber, junior middle hitter, Ephrata

Billy O’Connell, junior libero, Elizabethtown

Bryan Murray, junior middle hitter, Elizabethtown

Isaac Matias, junior libero, Lebanon

Justin De La Rosa, junior setter, Lebanon

Laine King, senior outside hitter, Garden Spot

Tanner Laukhuff, sophomore outside hitter, Garden Spot

Chandler Xiong, junior opposite hitter, Garden Spot

