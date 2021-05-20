It’s been a pretty eventful 48 hours for Hempfield’s boys volleyball team.

Wednesday night, the Black Knights held off Warwick 3-1 to win their 24th Lancaster-Lebanon League championship.

Thursday night, Hempfield opened up District 3 Class 3A playoff action with a home match against Section 1 rival Conestoga Valley, and the Knights won again — 3-0 over the visiting Buckskins — to punch their tickets into Monday’s quarterfinals.

“From an individual standpoint, it’s been very rewarding,” Hempfield coach Mike Vogel said about this stretch.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and none of them gets old. Our kids have worked their tails off this year, and they’ve fought through a lot of adversity. And to win here in the first round of districts, we’re on our way and we’ll go as far as we can get — one match at a time.”

Warwick rebounded quite nicely after falling to Hempfield in Wednesday’s league finale; the Warriors blanked Red Lion 3-0 Thursday to earn a spot in the 3A quarterfinals.

One other L-L League squad picked up a victory Thursday; Lancaster Mennonite whitewashed Fleetwood 3-0 in a 2A first-round match to set up a very intriguing quarterfinal showdown.

Here are Monday’s matchups: No. 5 Hempfield (17-1) will play at No. 4 Palmyra (16-1) and No. 6 Warwick (16-2) will travel to No. 3 Northeastern York (14-0) in 3A, while No. 2 Garden Spot (16-2) will welcome No. 7 Lancaster Mennonite (11-10) in 2A. Also in 2A on Monday, No. 4 Manheim Central (11-4) will host No. 5 York Catholic (10-2) in the quarterfinals; the Barons and the Fighting Irish had byes into the quarters.

In Thursday’s 3A action ...

Hempfield 3, Conestoga Valley 0: In a clash between section foes, the host Knights rolled to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-9 victory over the Bucks for their 14th win in a row.

Freshly minted Section 1 MVP Ryan Givens slammed 16 kills and Mason Orth had 24 digs for Hempfield, which trailed 5-1 in the second set. But the Knights answered with a punishing 13-1 run for a 14-6 lead, and Hempfield was on its merry way.

Givens had nine first-set kills, and Chris Rivera and Dante Keener had a pair of spikes apiece down the stretch to close out the second set. Hempfield opened the third set on a 10-0 spree, and Givens had seven more kills in the match-clincher.

“It’s a tough draw when you get Hempfield in the first round of districts, especially after you just played them twice,” CV coach Blake Youndt said. “We just couldn’t make it happen. That’s a great team. Now hopefully we can build up our young guys for next year.”

Sawyer Shertzer had 17 kills and Dominic Brabant had 25 assists for 12th-seeded CV, which finished up 8-7 overall.

Warwick 3, Red Lion 0: In Lititz, the Warriors stormed back just 24 hours after falling in the L-L League finale to silence the Lions. Dawson Forney piled up 13 kills, Kyle Charles set up 32 assists, and Warwick drilled No. 11 Red Lion 25-19, 25-10, 25-14 for a spot in Monday’s quarterfinals. Seth Graybill had eight digs and Ryan Charles and Adam Gingrich had three aces apiece for the Warriors.

In Class 2A ...

Lancaster Mennonite, 3, Fleetwood 0: The host Blazers cruised, sailing past the 10th-seeded Tigers 25-13, 25-10, 25-19 as Joe Nguyen set up 15 assists, Ethan Groff served up seven aces, and Elijah Lazor had seven kills and seven digs for Mennonite, which will get a rematch with Garden Spot. The Spartans won the season series 2-0, but the Blazers knocked Garden Spot out of the district playoffs back in 2019.

