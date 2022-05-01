The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball combatants have rounded the final turn, and are staring dead-on at the straightaway to the finish line.

The final head-to-head section matches are set for May 11, and there is still plenty of work to be done in both races, as teams are jockeying for league and District 3 playoff slots with those clocks both winding down quickly.

With a week and a half to go in the regular season, here are some notables from around the circuit ...

PLAYOFF BRACKET IS SET

The L-L League sliced its playoff field in half this spring — and in impromptu polls among the coaches and other random team personnel, that hasn’t gone over well, quite frankly — with just the top two finishers in each section making the tournament. That’s down from the top four finishers in each section like in previous years, and that means some teams could see their postseason chances completely dashed because of the new format.

The semifinals are set for May 13 with the Section 1 champ hosting a double-dip at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Section 1 winner plays the Section 2 runner-up, while the Section 2 champ gets the Section 1 runner-up. The Section 2 champ will host the semifinals in 2023.

The championship match is on the books for May 16 at 7 p.m. at Cocalico. Hempfield has KO’d Warwick in the last two L-L League title tilts.

SECTION 1 RUMBLINGS

Hempfield (9-0 league) starts the week atop the heap, with Warwick (7-1) right on the Black Knights’ heels. The chase pack includes Cedar Crest (5-4), Conestoga Valley (4-4), Penn Manor (3-5), McCaskey (1-8) and Manheim Township (1-8).

Big doings Tuesday night in Lititz, where Warwick will welcome Hempfield for a first-place showdown. The Warriors will need a win to force a tie atop the standings; Hempfield, which topped Warwick 3-1 in Landisville back on April 7, clinches no worse than a tie for the section title with a win, as the Knights angle for their third section crown in a row.

It will be a busy 24-hour clip for Hempfield, which will tangle with reigning PIAA Class 2A state champ Lower Dauphin on Monday in the Keystone Cup final at Dallastown, before trekking to Lititz on Tuesday.

Thursday’s key match pits Cedar Crest at Conestoga Valley, as the Falcons and the Buckskins try and stay alive in the D3-3A race. Cedar Crest, CV and Penn Manor start the week outside the district 3A cut-bubble, and need wins to remain alive in that race.

ASSISTING THE WARRIORS

Warwick’s seven section victories have all been 3-0 whitewash wins. Dirty-work players Nate Wenger and Adam Gingrich have been key contributors in the setting department during that spree.

Check out the Warriors’ last five matches, all victories: Wenger and Gingrich had 22 assists apiece against Penn Manor; Gingrich had 20 assists against Wilson; Wenger had 20 assists against McCaskey; and Wenger and Gingrich had 14 assists each against Cedar Crest.

That’s a lot of fancy passing and pinpoint sets, and Warwick will need more of that Tuesday, when Hempfield comes calling.

SECTION 2 UPDATE

Lancaster Mennonite (8-1) finds itself alone in first place, a game clear of defending champ Garden Spot (7-2) and two up on Manheim Central (6-3) and Elizabethtown (5-3). The Blazers beat Central 3-1 last Thursday to remain atop the standings, and Mennonite has already split its season series with Garden Spot, so the leaders will not clash down the stretch.

Cocalico (3-5), Ephrata (1-7) and Lebanon (0-9) are trying to make life miserable for the section leaders.

Tuesday’s key match: Elizabethtown heads to Manheim for a date with the Barons, as those teams try and stay alive in the section hunt, while angling to remain inside the bubble in their respective district rankings.

SPOTLIGHT ON

Cocalico hitter Elijah Ugalde

It’s been a retooling season of sorts for the Eagles, who have kept everyone honest in Section 2 play. Cocalico is also making a serious push for a D3-2A playoff spot, and Ugalde has been a key cog in that run.

Last Tuesday, in a gut-punch 3-2 setback against Manheim Central, Ugalde slammed a season-high 20 kills. He followed that up last Thursday with nine more kills in Cocalico’s 3-0 win over Lebanon.

The Eagles’ next three section matchups are against front-runners Garden Spot, Lancaster Mennonite and Elizabethtown, so Ugalde and his mates have a shot to throw a monkey wrench into the race — while continuing their push for a postseason bid.

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL POWER RATINGS

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

MONDAY’S NONLEAGUE MATCHES

Elizabethtown at Exeter, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Lower Dauphin, Keystone Cup at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

Reading at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY’S L-L LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Warwick, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Ephrata at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Garden Spot at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage