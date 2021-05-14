A section champion, a pair of section co-champs and a section runner-up are heading to the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball semifinals.

Garden Spot, Hempfield, Warwick and Manheim Central earned victories Friday night in the league quarterfinals, punching their tickets to the Final Four on Monday.

The Spartans stopped Penn Manor, the Black Knights blanked Lancaster Mennonite, the Warriors whitewashed Elizabethtown and the Barons outlasted Conestoga Valley to advance.

The semifinals — Hempfield against Manheim Central and Garden Spot against Warwick — are set for Monday with a doubleheader at Garden Spot starting at 5 p.m.

Rounding up Friday's quarterfinal matches ...

Hempfield 3, Lancaster Mennonite 0: The defending champs are off and running in the postseason. Ryan Givens piled up 20 kills, Mason Orth had 15 digs to spark the defense, Caden Bonner had two blocks at the net, and the Section 1 co-champ Black Knights — who won their 23rd league championship in 2019 before last season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic — soared past the Blazers 25-9, 25-6, 25-13 in Landisville.

Mennonite, which earned the fourth and final seed out of Section 2 on Thursday, was right back on the court Friday on Hempfield’s floor; Elijah Lazor had six kills, five digs and two aces and Joe Nguyen set up seven assists for Mennonite, which will continue on in the District 3 Class 2A playoffs next week.

Warwick 3, Elizabethtown 0: Like Hempfield, the Section 1 co-champ Warriors also put on a defensive clinic, silencing the Bears 25-12, 25-9, 25-19 at Garden Spot to advance to Monday’s semifinals. Seth Graybill had 11 digs, Ryan Charles had three blocks to stymie E-town at the net, and Dawson Forney (13 kills) and Kyle Charles (37 assists) sparked Warwick’s offense.

Rudy Woitas had four kills and Dylan Shepherd had eight assists and a pair of digs for the Section 2 third-place Bears, who saw their season come to a close.

Garden Spot 3, Penn Manor 0: It wasn’t easy, but the outright Section 2 champs are through to the semifinals after the host Spartans survived the Comets 25-16, 27-25, 28-26 to advance.

Garden Spot rode a balanced attack, getting key contributions from Joe Sharp (7 kills, 2 blocks), Laine King (6 kills), Tanner Laukhuff (6 kills, 12 digs), Griffin Witmer (6 kills, 2 blocks), Tyler Martin (12 digs), Jordan Martin (26 assists, 3 blocks) and Chandler Xiong (2 aces, 2 blocks) to hold off the pesky Comets.

Riley Walton (10 kills, 9 digs), Wyatt Rohrer (17 assists) and Max Bushong (9 digs) paced Penn Manor, the Section 1 fourth-place finisher, which saw its season come to a close.

Manheim Central 3, Conestoga Valley 1: Denied their fourth straight Section 2 championship this season, the Barons are still semifinals-bound after outlasting the Buckskins 26-24, 25-23, 24-26, 25-20 in a hotly contested match at Hempfield.

Blake Wagner drilled 22 kills, John Wenger had five digs and Jeremiah Zimmerman dished off 35 assists for the victorious Barons, while Sawyer Shertzer (17 kills), Domanic Brabant (33 assists, 3 aces), Charles Janvrin (5 digs) and Jayden Rice (4 blocks) keyed CV, the Section 1 third-place finisher, which will play in the District 3 Class 3A tournament next week.

