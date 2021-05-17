A couple of familiar foes are set to square off in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball championship match.

Hempfield and Warwick — the Section 1 rivals have arguably the juiciest rivalry going in L-L League circles these days — punched their tickets to the title match with semifinal victories Monday night at Garden Spot.

In the opener, Hempfield brushed off Manheim Central’s second-set haymaker before blanking the Barons 3-0. In the nightcap, Warwick flexed its muscles early and often, knocking off host Garden Spot 3-0.

Wednesday’s championship match is back at Garden Spot at 7 p.m., where the Black Knights and the Warriors will duke it out in New Holland for league supremacy for the second straight time; Hempfield beat Warwick for the 2019 crown before last season was KO’d by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hempfield will be making its — gulp — 29th appearance in an L-L League finale, and the Knights own 23 championship gold trophies. Warwick is going for the second time, after falling to Hempfield in 2019.

Warwick and Hempfield split their season series: The Warriors won 3-2 in Lititz, while Hempfield won 3-0 in Landisville.

Here’s how they got to Wednesday’s showdown:

Hempfield 3, Manheim Central 0: Ryan Givens piled up 17 kills and four blocks, Mason Orth had 20 digs to spark the defense, and the Knights had a hot-and-cold match to subdue the Barons 25-13, 25-23, 25-10.

It was the fourth year in a row these squads met in the L-L League tournament; Hempfield beat Central in the 2018 finals.

Monday’s middle set was a real doozie. Hempfield (15-1) grabbed quick 5-0 and 6-1 leads, but Central (11-4) kept plugging and eventually forced 13 ties, including 23-23 with the game hanging in the balance. Knights’ skipper Mike Vogel burned a pair of timeouts to quell Central runs — and to settle his troops.

“I got their attention,” Vogel said, “and we got it straightened out.”

Just in the nick of time.

Hempfield, the Section 1 co-champ with Warwick, scored the final two points of the set — both on kills by Givens — to hold off the hard-charging Barons, who finished second in the Section 2 chase.

“It all starts with the pass, and we struggled with that through the middle of the second set,” Orth said. “Once we started to get going with the passing, everything else seemed to click.”

Pretty much everything clicked for Hempfield in the third set. Givens had back-to-back kills for a 19-7 lead, and Caden Bonner had two kills down the stretch to help seal it.

“The second set pushed everyone to work harder because if we lose that game,” Orth said, “it puts more pressure on us in the next one.”

Blake Wagner had 11 kills for Central, which will host York Catholic in a District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal on May 24.

BOX SCORE

Warwick 3, Garden Spot 0: Dawson Forney and Ryan Charles had 11 kills apiece, Adam Gingrich was a spark plug in the back row with 10 digs, and Kyle Charles dished off 34 assists for the Warriors, who sauntered past the Spartans 25-15, 25-16, 25-16.

Up next: A rematch with Hempfield.

“It’s a great moment to get to play in the league championship,” Warwick coach Nate Gajecki said. “We’ll need to savor that moment. Hempfield is a great program, but we’ll give it our all. It should be fun.”

BOX SCORE

Jake Lobb also came up big in the front row for Warwick; he had four second-set kills, including back-to-back spikes to give the Warriors (15-1) a commanding 15-8 lead, as outright Section 2 chap Garden Spot (16-2) had no luck getting Warwick out of what it does best: Dig it out in the back, make smooth passes, and get the ball to the heavy hitters up front.

“Warwick was impressive,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said. “They were in system the whole time. We’ve gotten a lot of teams out of system, but we couldn’t get Warwick out of system. They were spot-on tonight.”

Warwick topped Garden Spot in the Warriors’ tournament last month. The Warriors also took the rematch, nabbing a spot in Wednesday’s finale in the process.

Jordan Martin had 18 assists and Laine King had seven kills for Garden Spot, which will host the Lancaster Mennonite vs. Fleetwood winner in a District Three Class 2A quarterfinal on May 24.

And this notable: Warwick and Hempfield both have to turn around and play in must-win District 3 Class 3A first-round matches on Thursday. Warwick will welcome Red Lion, while Hempfield will host Section 1 rival Conestoga Valley. The winners advance to the quarterfinals; the losers are out.

