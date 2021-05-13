That’s almost a wrap for L-L League boys volleyball regular-season action, with just one more head-to-head section match remaining on the master schedule. Champions were crowned and the league’s playoff puzzle was just about completed Wednesday night. Here’s the roundup, plus plenty of news and notables about where everyone stands moving forward …

SECTION 1

Warwick 3, Penn Manor 0 — It’s a co-crown, but make that back-to-back section titles for the host Warriors, who clipped the Comets 25-19, 25-12, 25-15 to share the banner with Hempfield; both teams finished up 11-1 in league play, and the Warriors and the Black Knights split their season series, so co-gold it is. Hempfield outscored Warwick 5-3 in set-play in their two showdowns, so the Knights earned the home match in Friday’s quarterfinals. Wednesday, Kyle Charles dished off 25 assists and Seth Graybill had 10 digs for Warwick, while Wyatt Rohrer had 13 assists and seven digs and Riley Walton had seven kills for Penn Manor, which locked up fourth place in the section so the Comets (6-6) are heading to the league playoffs.

Hempfield 3, McCaskey 0 — Another year, another section championship for the Knights, who joined Warwick in the winner’s circle this time around. Ryan Givens slammed 20 kills, Mason Orth had 28 digs, and host Hempfield topped the Red Tornado 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 for a share of the title. Johnaxdier Lugo had 19 assists and Sam Hershey had nine kills to spark McCaskey (3-9).

Conestoga Valley 3, Manheim Township 0 — The host Buckskins wrapped up solo third place in the section chase, blanking the Blue Streaks 25-10, 25-17, 25-11 for a playoff slot. Jayden Rice and Sawyer Shertzer had 11 kills apiece, Charles Janvrin zipped five service aces, and Domanic Brabant set up 36 assists for CV (8-4). Arnav Dixit had seven assists and five digs for Township (0-12).

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown 3, Lancaster Mennonite 0 — Solo third place and a league playoff berth it is for the host Bears, who blanked the Blazers 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 as Rudy Woitas had 16 kills, eight digs and a pair of aces and Dylan Shepherd dished off 34 assists for E-town (8-4). Meanwhile, Elijah Lazor had 13 kills, three aces and a couple of blocks, Joe Nguyen set up 25 assists and Josh Gingrich had 14 digs for Mennonite, which has a makeup match Thursday at home against Lebanon. The Blazers (4-7) need a victory to tie Ephrata (5-7) for the fourth and final playoff spot from Section 2, and they’d need the tiebreaker criteria chart to determine who goes to the quarterfinals on Friday should that scenario play out. Lebanon (2-9) knocks out Mennonite with a victory.

Ephrata 3, Cocalico 1 — And now the Mountaineers wait. Ephrata took care of its end of the bargain, outlasting the host Eagles 25-27, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 in a hotly contested match between the backyard rivals to finish 5-7 in league play. Michael Wenger had 26 assists and Jordan Buch had 34 kills, 22 digs, four blocks and an ace for the Mounts. If Lebanon beats Mennonite on Thursday, Ephrata goes to the league playoffs. If Mennonite beats Lebanon, it will go to the tiebreaker criteria list, so the Mounts must sit and wait — as patiently as possible. Yohanis Hildebrand had 10 digs and Elijah Ugalde dished off 21 assists on Wednesday for Cocalico.

Also Wednesday, Garden Spot put the outright Section 2 championship under lock and key, compliments of a 3-0 victory over Manheim Central in New Holland. Here’s the story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

THE BRACKET: This won’t become official until after Thursday’s Lebanon at Lancaster Mennonite match, but here’s what we know about Friday’s quarterfinals … Warwick vs. Elizabethtown at Garden Spot, 5 p.m. … Penn Manor at Garden Spot, 7 p.m. … Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley at Hempfield, 5 p.m. … Ephrata or Lancaster Mennonite at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

The semifinals are Monday at Garden Spot, starting at 5 p.m. The championship match is also at Garden Spot, next Wednesday at 7 p.m. Hempfield the 23-time champ, won the last title in 2019.

DIGS: The Lebanon at Lancaster Mennonite match is the last clash on the league’s master schedule, and the District 3 power ratings close on Friday. Through Wednesday’s matches, six L-L League clubs are safely inside the bubble for D3 tournament slots: Garden Spot is No. 2, Manheim Central is No. 4 and Lancaster Mennonite is No. 7 in the 10-team Class 2A field, and Hempfield is No. 5, Warwick is No. 6 and Conestoga Valley is No. 12 in the 14-team Class 3A field. … Complete D3 boys volleyball power rankings. … Four L-L League teams are in the PVCA state rankings: Hempfield is No. 5 and Warwick is No. 6 in Class 3A, and Garden Spot is No. 7 and Manheim Central is No. 8 in Class 2A. … Complete PVCA boys volleyball state rankings.

THURSDAY’S MATCH

Section 2

Lebanon at Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.

