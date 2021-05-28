MANCHESTER — Hempfield wasn’t going to be denied. Not in Lancaster-Lebanon League play. Not in District 3 play. And especially not Friday night.

The Black Knights dropped a set, but in the end, it hardly mattered.

Ryan Givens was tremendous at the net with 17 kills and nine blocks, Dante Keener came up with big play after enormously big play in the front row, especially in the fourth and deciding set, and Hempfield won its 15th boys volleyball district championship compliments of a 3-1 victory over host Northeastern York in the Class 3A finale between the longtime local kingpins.

Game scores were 25-11, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, as the fifth-seeded Knights topped the third-seeded Bobcats to clinch their first district championship since 2018.

“We don’t talk about winning titles,” vet Hempfield coach Mike Vogel said. “We talk about executing and getting better every week. If you do that, the rest of it will take place, which is here.”

After Friday’s match, players and coaches were quick to give a nod to Hempfield’s 2020 team, which would have been a favorite to contend for league, district and even state championships, before the season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a great feeling being able to get back to this point after seeing what those guys went through last year,” Hempfield’s Grant Lorelli said. “It’s great to play and to win for them. We went out there and played for ourselves and for them. They deserve this as much as we do.”

This year’s crew has dedicated the season to the 2020 seniors, who never got to play last spring. Hempfield (20-1) shared the Section 1 title with Warwick on the way to winning its 24th L-L League championship. Friday, the Knights made it district gold for the 15th time in program history.

“This means so much,” Keener said. “It’s an honor to get another trophy in that case.”

Northeastern, which took its first non-tournament loss this season, suffered in the hitting-error department in the first set, and Hempfield cruised, building a cozy 22-9 cushion on back-to-back kills by Givens.

The Knights had a seemingly safe 18-11 lead in the second set when Givens had a block and a kill on consecutive points. The Bobcats rallied, slicing Hempfield’s lead to 21-19.

Keener answered with a kill, Givens had back-to-back spikes, and Keener’s kill capped the second set and the Knights — who received excellent defense from Mason Orth and multiple clutch plays from Lorelli and Caden Bonner — were up 2-0.

Northeastern finally caught Hempfield at 19-19 in the third, and the Bobcats (15-1) were able to pull away late to salvage a set.

“It was huge to go up 2-0,” Vogel noted. “We had to make sure we didn’t collapse. I know they won the third, but when the fourth started, we didn’t collapse.”

BOX SCORE

Hempfield never trailed in the fourth, bolting to a 10-3 lead on two more kills by Givens. Undaunted, Northeastern was within 18-13 and knocking on the door, but Givens and Keener helped the Knights ice it.

The duo had back-to-back blocks for a 20-13 lead, and Keener’s spike gave Hempfield a 21-13 edge. Later, Gerry Gallagher, Adam Gimeson and Keener had kills, and Givens’ drop shot on championship point clinched it for the Knights.

“That was crucial,” Lorelli said of Keener’s key plays down the stretch. “Dante was phenomenal. To see him shine in such a huge match was awesome.”

“We had a lot more confidence in the fourth,” Keener said. “We came together as a group and we executed. We were able to pick ourselves up.”

And at the end of the night, hoist another district gold trophy for Hempfield’s case.

