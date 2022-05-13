If the matchup sounds familiar, it certainly should by now.

For the third time in as many seasons, Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball rivals Hempfield and Warwick will square off for league supremacy.

The Black Knights and the Warriors both took care of business in a league semifinal doubleheader Friday night in Lititz, and they’ll lock horns on Monday for league gold.

In Friday’s opener, Hempfield, which shared the Section 1 crown with Warwick, blanked Section 2 champ Lancaster Mennonite 3-0, by game scores of 25-20, 25-22, 25-20, as the Blazers went down slugging.

In the nightcap, the host Warriors outlasted Section 2 runner-up Garden Spot 3-1 in an absolute slugfest. Set scores were 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16 in a donnybrook of a match.

Hempfield beat Warwick in 2019 and then again last spring for league gold. The 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19. The Knights will go for their third championship in a row — and 25th overall — against the Warriors on Monday at 7 p.m. at Cocalico.

“They’re happy to be going,” first-year Hempfield coach Kenny Eiser said, “and they want to keep this going.”

Hempfield 3, Lancaster Mennonite 0: Don’t let the final score fool you. The Blazers made the Knights earn every ounce, and Hempfield had to pull some teeth and twist some elbows to fend off Mennonite.

In the end, the Knights had too much in the front row, and Hempfield played some gnarly defense to keep the Blazers off-balance.

Dante Keener had nine kills, Caden Bonner had eight kills, two blocks and 28 assists, Cole Overbaugh had seven kills and two blocks, and Mason Orth served up five aces for the Knights, who spent the evening trying to defend Mennonite hitter Elijah Lazor at the net.

Lazor ended up with 19 kills and four blocks. But Hempfield made more plays in crunch time. The Knights never trailed in the first set, overcame Mennonite’s late push in the second, and got key kills from Aiden Beiler and Parker Wolfe in the third to win it.

“We’re proud of the effort for sure,” Mennonite coach Gary Martin said. “We just didn’t execute at some key times, and we gave them too many runs. We probably could have played a little better, but that’s Hempfield, and they’re a solid team.”

Warwick 3, Garden Spot 1: The nightcap was a thriller from the opening serve, with both teams piling up clutch kills, pinpoint passes and must-have defensive plays from start to finish.

In the end, the Warriors simply had more gas in the tank.

Warwick, playing without outstanding hitter Jacob Lobb, who spent the night on the bench nursing a nagging injury, got 19 kills from Kyle Charles, and the Warriors survived a super-human effort by Garden Spot hitter Tanner Laukhuff, who smashed 18 kills and was in the middle of everything Friday.

Laukhuff had nine second-set kills, when the Spartans snapped a 20-20 tie and knotted the match at 1-1. Tyler Martin, who had 38 assists, had a setter dump shot, and Laukhuff capped the game with a spike.

But Warwick jabbed back in the third set, getting late kills from Charles and Landon Wenger for a 2-1 lead. And the Warriors closed it out thanks to some more fancy defensive work, plus three late kills from Charles and Warwick won it.

“Garden Spot does such a great job with intensity, and we had to match that,” Warwick coach Nate Gajecki said. “We really stepped it up in games three and four. We were able to serve better and get them out of system. This was an excellent match. Both sides battled. This is what high school playoff volleyball is supposed to look like.”

Warwick and Hempfield split their season series. The rubber match will decide the league championship. Garden Spot nearly ruined the Warriors’ party.

“We really played well, and I thought we had Warwick on its heels,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said. “I didn’t want to come in here and get blown off the court, and we certainly didn’t.”

