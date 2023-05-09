One team got some payback. But the other squad might get the last laugh at the finish line.

Hempfield’s boys volleyball team got the revenge Tuesday night, blanking Cedar Crest 3-0 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 match in Landisville.

Game scores were 25-18, 25-22, 25-17, as the Black Knights beat the Falcons after Cedar Crest KO’d Hempfield in Lebanon last month.

Despite the loss, Cedar Crest (8-3 league) remained alone in second place in the section chase, a game clear of Hempfield (8-4). The Knights finished off their regular-season slate Tuesday, and the Falcons host Conestoga Valley on Thursday to wrap up their section schedule.

Cedar Crest officially locks up second place — and the league playoff bid — with a win over the Buckskins. If CV wins, and the Falcons finish tied for second with Hempfield after splitting with the Knights, it would come down to the second tiebreaker, which is District 3 power rating, through Thursday's matches.

Coming into Tuesday’s matches, Cedar Crest was No. 5 and Hempfield was No. 8 in Class 3A, and if those ratings hold, the Falcons would get in, along with Section 1 champ Warwick.

If the Knights don’t to make the league bracket, it will be the first time in the history of the L-L that Hempfield fails to make the playoffs. However, the way the Knights are going, they should be an incredibly tough out in the D3-3A tournament, which gets started May 23.

“We didn’t perform the whole year like we could have,” Hempfield coach Kenny Eiser said, “but I’m really happy with where we’re at right now. It’s awesome to see them back, and really displaying what they can do.”

“The biggest thing for us is that we’ve bonded as a team,” Hempfield middle hitter Ethan Earhart said. “Everyone has united together and we’re all lifting each other up. Even is someone is down, we get right back at it.”

End result: After an-Hempfield-like 1-3 stretch, the Knights are 5-1 in their last six section matches — and have everyone’s attention.

Tuesday, Hempfield used a 5-0 spurt for an 8-3 first-set lead, with Earhart drilling a pair of kills during that run. Later, Aiden Beiler had two of his five first-set kills for a 12-9 edge, and Finley Hunt had three kills and block to help the Knights grab a 1-0 lead.

Cedar Crest punched right back in an epic second game, which featured 13 ties. The Falcons finally pulled away after it was 17-17, and Cedar Crest had a seemingly safe 21-18 edge.

That’s when Hempfield put the pedal down. Chris Baranowski had a kill, and Earhart’s slam knotted things up at 21-21. Earhart’s kill gave the Knights a 24-22 edge, and Earhart’s block closed out the set and Hempfield was in charge, up 2-0.

“Honestly, it was just them trusting themselves there,” Eiser said of the comeback. “We just said that hey, you might lose a point. But you might also win some points.”

Hempfield rattled off five points in a row to seize control.

“We were out of system,” Earhart said, “but we had a timeout there and we were able to talk about it, and we came out and made some good plays to get it going.”

Cedar Crest hung around in the third set, but the Knights pulled away for a 14-8 lead on a kill by Beiler and a block and then a kill by Hunt. Earhart — who dominated above the net throughout with 13 kills — had shoot-set spikes for 16-10 and 19-10 leads, and Hunt’s ace gave Hempfield a cozy 21-12 cushion.

Cole Jackson’s block, Keith Greer’s kill and Declan Keller’s kill capped it for Hempfield. Jackson had 36 assists and three blocks and Brady Rigard had 16 digs for the Knights, while Tate Tadajweski had nine kills and Kody Kerkeslager had 28 assists and 16 digs for the Falcons.

“Were we 100 percent prepared? I don’t think so,” Cedar Crest coach Monica Sheaffer said. “I think we came in here with the expectation that we were just going to win again. But when you enter Hempfield’s house, it’s a different environment. You have to deal with their big crowd, and this is the first time we’ve played in front of that kind of a big crowd. I think everyone was on edge.”

Still, Cedar Crest is in the driver's seat to clinch an L-L League playoff bid.

