LEESPORT — It took Hempfield awhile to figure out Emmaus during Saturday’s PIAA 3A boys volleyball quarterfinal.

In fact, the Black Knights found themselves in the unusual position of trailing in the opening set – a rare occasion during the 18-game winning streak they entered the match with.

However, Hempfield found its way against the Hornets, roaring back from a seven-point deficit to win the first set and won the next two for a 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 victory.

The Knights improved to 22-1 and will face Central Dauphin in Tuesday’s semifinals with the time and place to be determined. Hempfield beat Central Dauphin 3-2 in the District 3 semis on the way to the district title.

Of course, the Knights had to survive Saturday at Schuylkill Valley High School to get there and the large group of fans that made the trek to Berks County cheered their relief after Gerry Gallagher knocked down the final point.

“I wasn’t thinking anything. I was just focused and was going to hit the ball,” Gallagher, who had six kills, said. “Everybody is giving their all, every single match. It’s going to be hard. We are having a great time.”

Hempfield coach Mike Vogel said the team was aware of Emmaus’ service game, which helped the Hornets open a 15-8 lead in the opening set.

“It was really tricky. We knew that coming in,” he said. “It took almost 10 points, 12 points to figure out what was going on. They had a lead until we came back in game one, which was huge for us.”

Down 15-7, Hempfield went on a 6-1 run that extended to a 13-4 blitz. Back-to-back blocks from Gallagher and Grant Lorelli put the Knights ahead for the first time in the match, 20-19.

Emmaus, the District 11 runner-up, jumped back in front 23-22, but Adam Gimeson’s kill tied it and following a Hornets’ hitting error, Ryan Givens put the set away with a deep kill.

“We faced primarily float serves to this point, so we were still adjusting to skip-serves,” Knights setter Caden Bonner said. “As the game progressed, we got more and more comfortable with it and eventually it became normal.”

“The worst part of that match was their serving. They had some really good jump serves,” added Gallagher. “Our passing was really good. We actually prepared for this yesterday on the serve machine and that definitely helped out.”

The Knights jumped out to leads of 5-1, 8-2 and 11-3 in the middle set. Emmaus rallied back from down 19-10 to close within 22-19, but Givens smashed one of the match-high 17 kills to shut down the Hornets’ momentum and the set closed moments later.

“They are a quality team. We just had a little more size up front. Their skill set was equal to ours,” Vogel said.

Hempfield led most of the third set, until a four-point Emmaus run put the Hornets in front, 18-17. A pair of Dante Keener kills accounted for the next two Hempfield points, but Emmaus counter-punched and suddenly it was 22-all.

Givens put the Knights ahead and Hempfield went up 24-22 for match point. Although Nick Blose answered for the Hornets, Gallagher followed with the final swing.

“Everyone in this tournament is a good team, we knew we had to come in focused and ready for a big game,” Bonner said. “You can’t underestimate any team, so we had to come in with a 'we are going to play our best and do our best' mindset for every game and that is what we did.”