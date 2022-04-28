Hempfield spotted Conestoga Valley the first set Thursday night, when the Black Knights and the Buckskins jousted in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 volleyball match in Landisville.

After that it was all Hempfield.

The Knights used the first-set setback as a wake-up call, then blitzed CV for a 3-1 victory. Game scores were 24-26, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18 as Hempfield improved to 9-0 in league play and remained alone atop the section standings, one game clear of Warwick. The Warriors improved to 7-1 Thursday compliments of a 3-0 win over Cedar Crest.

Hempfield, which beat Warwick earlier this month, and topped the Warriors in the last two L-L League championship matches, will head to Lititz on Tuesday to renew that juicy rivalry, with first place in the section chase on the line.

CV (4-4) couldn’t have asked for a better start Thursday. The Buckskins hung tough, overcame 10 ties and a set point — the Knights made it 23-23 on Dante Keener’s kill and had a 24-23 lead on Ethan Earhart’s block — and got back-to-back blocks from Camden Clapper to grab a 1-0 lead.

“Absolutely that was a wake-up call for us,” Keener. “We had to forget that set and play how we usually play.”

Hempfield did what it does best in the next two frames, playing some stellar defense, with everyone pitching in in the dig and block department to keep points alive.

In the second set, after CV closed to within 14-10 on Carson Hoover’s kill, Hempfield rattled off the final 11 points for a 25-10 victory. Keener had two kills and Parker Wolfe had a key block during that spree. Ditto in the third game, when the Knights dug out seemingly everything in the back, got set-changing hits from Keener (11 kills) and Cole Overbaugh, and closed out another 25-10 win on Overbaugh’s game-clinching spike.

“We found their hitters and the guys they were going to set,” Keener said, “and we really focused on defense. Defense wins championships. This game here, it definitely won it for us. Absolutely.”

“Everybody is going to have hitters, so you have to be able to block and dig and use your defense,” Hempfield coach Kenny Eiser said. “We preach that all the time. You can’t think about whether you’re a blocker or a digger. It’s everybody; all six guys covering the court. When they work together like that, it’s a beautiful thing.”

CV kept Hempfield honest in the fourth, closing to within 14-13. But Nate Schwartz had three kills down the stretch, and Keener slammed back-to-back kills for a cozy 23-17 lead and the Knights — ranked No. 1 in the District 3 Class 3A power ratings — closed it out.

The Bucks, who got a match-best 20 kills from Hoover, dipped another game back in the section race, and they’ll need a hot finish to make the District 3 Class 3A tournament bracket.

“We had some mental lapses in the second and third sets,” CV coach Blake Youndt said. “We tried to keep the pressure on. But when you miss serves, that’s a killer. It’s a game of runs, and if you’re not making runs, it’s tough to stick with a team like that. We needed to build on that first set, and maintain that throughout the whole match. You have to do that against a Hempfield or a Warwick — against anyone, really.”

BLAZERS REMAIN OUT FRONT

Lancaster Mennonite topped Manheim Central 3-1 Thursday to improve to 8-1 in league play and remain atop the Section 2 standings. Garden Spot, the defending section champ, blanked Elizabethtown 3-0 to take over sole possession of second place at 7-2, a game behind Mennonite. Central (6-3) and Elizabethtown (5-3) fell two games off the pace in the chase.

