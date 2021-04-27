Don’t look now, but Hempfield’s boys volleyball team is poised for a breakout.

Not that the Black Knights have been struggling — they don’t reload in Landisville, even coming off a season completely wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic — but Hempfield has spent a good chunk of the spring looking up at undefeated Warwick in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 race.

Since falling to the Warriors in Lititz 3-2 back on April 8, the Knights won their fifth match in a row Tuesday night, blanking longtime rival Penn Manor 3-0 to continue picking up steam.

Tack on the State College Invitational championship gold trophy this past Saturday, and Hempfield is hankering for its rematch against Warwick next Tuesday — while building momentum for the postseason, which is right around the corner.

“We’ve come pretty far,” Hempfield setter Caden Bonner said. “We’ve been practicing really well, and when we all play together and play with energy, that’s when we play our best. We might not have had that energy early on, but now that we’ve got it, we’ve been playing a lot better, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Tuesday, Hempfield topped Penn Manor 25-17, 25-11, 25-15, with plenty of heroes to go around. Chief among them was hitter du jour Ryan Givens, who continued his torrid senior season with 18 kills, a couple of blocks and a handful of momentum-gaining spikes.

“Givens is doing whatever he wants, whenever he wants,” Penn Manor coach Dustin Hornberger noted. “They’re doing all of those little things that all of those really good Hempfield teams do.”

Grant Lorelli also came up big at the net for Hempfield with four blocks and multiple kills, Mason Orth sparked the defense with 16 digs, and Bonner was a jack-of-all-trades; he had a pair of blocks and a perfectly placed dump shot for a point early in the third set.

It was that kind of a match for Hempfield, which trailed exactly one time — 1-0 to open the third set. There were just three ties, total.

“We’re getting better and better,” Knights’ coach Mike Vogel said. “We want to keep improving week by week, that’s our goal. We’re still in this to win it. I get the sense right now that our kids are ready to play that really good competition. I’m certainly happy with where we are.”

Givens, a Messiah recruit, had five first-set kills, including back-to-back spikes during an 8-1 blitz for a 16-7 lead for Hempfield. Lorelli added an ace during that spree, and Lorelli had two kills down the stretch and the Knights were up 1-0.

Givens went kill-kill to open the second set as Hempfield built a quick 5-0 lead. Later, Givens had two more kills, Bonner had another dump shot, Gerry Gallagher had a blistering spike and Adam Gimeson had a slam for a 2-0 Knights’ lead.

Hempfield (7-1 league) opened up a cozy 14-6 third-set lead behind Lorelli, who had a kill and a pair of blocks, and Gallagher, who dropped in an ace, during that opening run. Givens and Gimeson helped close it out with kills and the Knights, who started the night at No. 5 in the PVCA Class 3A state rankings, earned the sweep.

Max Bushong had six digs and Riley Walton had four kills for Penn Manor, which finds itself at 2-5 in league matches and a game behind Cedar Crest (3-5) in the win column for the fourth and final league playoff spot out of Section 1.

Conestoga Valley (5-2) is alone in third place. Warwick, which topped McCaskey 3-0 Tuesday, is 7-0 and atop the Section 1 heap — with a trip to Hempfield coming up next Tuesday.

“We have to take it one day and a time and keep fighting if we want that playoff spot,” Hornberger said. “That would be big for our team. Going to the league playoffs is huge for everyone because you get to play that higher competition. That’s what we’re working for.”

