In an epic match between two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s premier boys volleyball programs, Wednesday’s Warwick vs. Hempfield showdown for league supremacy more than lived up to the hype.

After four hard-fought sets and a nifty late-match comeback between the Section 1 co-champions and state-ranked squads, the Black Knights prevailed to make it an even two dozen titles.

Ryan Givens slammed 22 kills and piled up seven blocks, and Hempfield outlasted Warwick 3-1 for its 24th L-L League crown in 29 tries. It was the third title in a row for the Knights, who beat Manheim Central in 2018 and Warwick in 2019 before last season was wiped out by the coronavirus shutdown.

Just four programs have captured L-L League boys volleyball championship banners: Hempfield, Penn Manor, Manheim Township and Lancaster Mennonite. Warwick tossed everything but the kitchen sink at the Knights on Wednesday, but was denied for the second straight time.

“This was great for the fans,” Hempfield coach Mike Vogel said. “Someone was going to win. Someone was going to lose. Someone was going to be happy. Someone was going to be sad. It was a great match.”

An instant-classic match between the two biggest rivals going in the L-L League these days. Hempfield and Warwick split their season series and met for league gold for the second straight time, and they could meet again in the District 3 Class 3A tournament, which starts Thursday night — Hempfield is set to host league rival Conestoga Valley while Warwick will welcome Red Lion.

In Wednesday’s title rematch before a spirited crowd at Garden Spot in New Holland, Hempfield overcame a 22-17 fourth-set deficit to rally for the victory. The final game scores: 25-19, 20-25, 25-19 and a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat 29-27 in the fourth, when Warwick couldn’t quite close it out.

“We never let up, and we never faltered in those last few points, and that’s what it takes to be a champion,” said Givens, who dominated at the net. “That’s how we got it done. Getting a 29-27 victory there was just crazy.”

Warwick (15-2 overall) had one set-point in the fourth, at 25-24, but Hempfield (16-1) got kills from Gerry Gallagher and Grant Lorelli for a 28-27 lead, and Adam Gimeson capped it with the championship-clinching spike.

“At 22-17, they had us,” Vogel admitted. “But we had the perfect lineup, and Givens was scoring points.”

Givens, who had seven kills, a block and an ace in the first set, had two kills and two blocks during Hempfield’s fourth-set comeback. His spike knotted the set at 23-23, and his block gave the Knights a 24-23 lead before Warwick rallied.

“They have a great program over there,” Warwick coach Nate Gajecki said. “We had our shot at it there, and I would have loved to have seen this go to a fifth game and put the pressure on them.”

Alas, Hempfield did what it does best: Defend and get the ball to the hitters up front. And they delivered in crunch time. The Knights didn’t panic either — especially after Warwick tied it up at 1-1. Kyle Charles keyed the Warriors’ second-set win, getting a setter dump and a block to clinch it.

Undaunted, Givens had three kills and three blocks down the stretch in the third set for a 2-1 lead — setting up the unforgettable fourth and final game.

“I’m just so proud of my kids,” Gajecki said. “First game we very easily could have rolled over. We talked about just battling. These kids work so hard, and with everything that has gone on in the last year, I’m so proud of them for battling. They really stepped up.”

But at the end of the night, Hempfield raised the gold trophy — incredibly — for the 24th time.

