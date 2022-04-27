No changes at the top Tuesday night after another round of L-L League boys volleyball head-to-head section matches, as Hempfield remained atop the heap in Section 1 and Lancaster Mennonite remained alone in first place in Section 2. Here’s the roundup, plus plenty of news and notables …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 3, Penn Manor 0 — In a battle of old foes, the Black Knights (8-0) zoomed to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-20 win to remain unscathed in league play and keep their lofty No. 1 ranking in the D3-3A power ratings. Caden Bonner dished off 30 assists, Dante Keener had eight kills, Cole Overbaugh had a couple of blocks and Mason Orth paced the defense with 21 digs for Hempfield, which ended up sweeping the season series against the Comets (3-5). Wyatt Rohrer (17 assists), Elijah Julian (8 digs) and Derek Warfel (13 kills) paced Penn Manor, which is at No. 16 in the D3-3A power ratings, and currently on the outside looking in at the 14-team bracket. Hempfield is at No. 5 in the latest PVCA Class 3A state rankings.

Warwick 3, McCaskey 0 — Nathan Wenger (20 assists, 2 service aces), Landon Wenger (12 kills, 3 blocks) and Seth Graybill (13 digs) led the way on the stat sheet, and the host Warriors (6-1) remained on Hempfield’s heels in the section hunt with a 25-10, 25-10, 25-20 victory over the Red Tornado. Skyler Wright had six kills for McCaskey (0-8). Warwick, which is No. 7 in the PVCA Class 3A state rankings, is at No. 6 in the D3-3A power ratings.

Cedar Crest 3, Manheim Township 0 — The host Falcons got off to a rip-roaring start, and then fended off the pesky Blue Streaks late for a 25-10, 25-14, 25-22 victory to remain in the thick of the section and D3-3A playoff chases. Jack Wolgemuth (26 assists, 6 service aces), Nick Bensing (6 digs, 4 kills) and Aaron Walters (8 kills, 5 blocks) paced Cedar Crest, while Nolan McCarty had five kills and Arnav Dixit set up eight assists for Township (1-7). The Falcons (5-3) are at No. 17 in the D3-3A power ratings, and have some work to do to make the 14-team field.

Conestoga Valley (4-3) had the bye on Tuesday; the Buckskins have a key match with section and D3-3A playoff implications Thursday at Hempfield. CV is No. 18 in the district rankings and needs a fast finish to make that bracket.

SECTION 2

Lancaster Mennonite 3, Lebanon 0 — The Blazers (7-1) ripped off their seventh league win in a row, and kept a firm grip on the top spot in the section derby with a 25-9, 25-14, 25-13 victory over the host Cedars. Heriberto Reyes had 11 digs and Chris Estrada had seven kills and a block for Lebanon (0-8). Mennonite sits at No. 3 in the D3-2A power ratings, safely inside the 10-team field. The Blazers are also at No. 9 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings.

Manheim Central 3, Cocalico 2 — In the wildest match of the night — and the only L-L League clash on Tuesday that didn’t end in a 3-0 score — the Barons (6-2) survived the host Eagles 27-25, 21-25, 20-25, 25-9, 15-9 to remain in a 3-way logjam for second place with Elizabethtown (in the loss column) and Garden Spot. Dylan Musser piled up 56 assists, John Wenger had 14 digs and Barend Oostdam had 12 kills and five blocks for Central, while Gio Perez had 24 assists, Mason Lesher had 15 digs and Elijah Ugalde slammed 20 kills for Cocalico (2-5). The Barons — at No. 10 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings — are at No. 6 in the D3-2A power ratings; the Eagles dipped from No. 9 (and in) to outside the bubble at No. 12 in the D3-2A power ratings.

Garden Spot 3, Ephrata 0 — The host Mountaineers made the Spartans earn it, as Garden Spot fended off Ephrata 25-18, 25-20, 27-25 to remain in a 3-way knot for second place with Elizabethtown (in the loss column) and Manheim Central. Derrick Lambert had 13 kills and four blocks, Tyler Martin set up 19 assists and Tanner Laukhuff had five service aces for the Spartans (6-2), while Chanvir Bhandal had 10 digs and Colin Weber had nine kills, a pair of service aces and two blocks for the Mounts (1-7). Garden Spot is at No. 5 in the D3-2A power ratings after the Spartans snapped a 2-match section losing skid on Tuesday.

Elizabethtown (5-2) had the bye on Tuesday. The Bears are at No. 13 (and in) in the D3-3A power ratings.

The Section 2 standings should get another facelift of sorts on Thursday, when Lancaster Mennonite visits Manheim Central and Garden Spot welcomes Elizabethtown as all four leaders will clash on the same night.

THURSDAY’S L-L LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Warwick at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Manheim Township at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

