The beat goes on for Hempfield’s boys volleyball team.

The Black Knights’ latest conquest — a gut-check 3-0 victory over Neshaminy in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament Wednesday at Cocalico in Denver — was Hempfield’s 18th match victory in a row, and it put the Knights in Saturday’s state quarterfinals.

Game scores were 25-19, 25-20 and 25-22, as Neshaminy, flashing some height at the net and some hard-hitting jump-servers, pushed Hempfield, the reigning Lancaster-Lebanon League and District 3 champ, deep into the second and third sets before the Knights — as they’re wont to do in close matches — got the last runs both times to win it.

Hempfield (21-1) will take on District 11 runner-up Emmaus — a 3-0 first-round winner over District 2 champ Delaware Valley — on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Schuylkill Valley in Leesport.

“This is huge,” Hempfield coach Mike Vogel said. “This really is big-time. It’s always big to make the state tournament, and the last time we were here we lost in the first round. Now we need to keep working, and we absolutely can’t look past Emmaus.”

There were plenty of heroes to go around for Hempfield against Neshaminy, the District 1 third-seed which was making its first PIAA trip since 2014. Gerry Gallagher piled up 14 kills, Mason Orth had 21 digs in the back to spark the defense, and Adam Gimeson served up a trio of aces to highlight the stat sheet for the Knights, who are one step closer to playing for state gold.

“It’s been a fantastic ride, and we’ve really picked it up at practice and we’re putting in the work,” Gimeson said. “We’re really pushing as hard as we can to get to the final. We have to show on Saturday that we have the strength and the ability to reach the final. We have to go out and show (Emmaus) what we have.”

Wednesday, Gallagher did a lot of his damage in the first set. He had a pair of kills during a 4-0 spurt for a 16-10 lead, then Gallagher teed off on back-to-back kills as Hempfield built a commanding 19-11 cushion. Gallagher and Ryan Givens closed out the first set with consecutive spikes and the Knights were in the driver’s seat.

The second set featured plenty of drama, with 12 ties. After Neshaminy knotted it up at 15-15, Hempfield responded with a 4-0 clip to seize control. Grant Lorelli started the run with a setter dump shot, and Lorelli’s block at the net capped the spree and the Knights were in good shape.

Givens and Gallagher had late kills to help close it out for a 2-0 lead, as Hempfield qualified for the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. The Knights fell to eventual state-champ North Allegheny in the first round in 2019.

Once again, Neshaminy made Hempfield earn it in the third set, which featured 13 ties — and twice the Redskins enjoyed three-point leads. The Knights finally caught Neshaminy at 15-15, getting a kill from Gallagher and a setter dump shot from Caden Bonner.

Undaunted, Neshaminy — which got double-digit kills from high-flyer Paul Allen — rallied back for ties at 21 and 22, but Hempfield finished it out in style, getting back-to-back kills from Givens, the Knights’ all-star Messiah recruit, to clinch it. But it wasn’t easy.

“We just try and bring everybody up and we all keep our heads up,” Gimeson said. “Even after a bad play or if we lose a point, we keep our heads high and we keep going and we keep pushing. We’re able to stay calm. And even when we’re in bad situations, we find ways to get through it.”

Like Wednesday against Neshaminy, but the Knights were able to clear that hurdle. Next stop, the state quarterfinals.

