Expectations are earned, and not to be taken for granted.

This is particularly true for the Hempfield girls volleyball team, despite being the perennial favorite throughout the ever-competitive Lancaster-Lebanon League.

And entering their final match of the regular season Monday night at Conestoga Valley High School, the Black Knights, winners of five straight L-L Section One titles, were in search of yet another undefeated league season.

True to form, Hempfield swept past host Conestoga Valley 25-12, 25-23 and 25-22, despite the Buckskins’ best efforts, particularly in the second and third sets.

“We didn’t pass well tonight and when we can’t run our middles like we normally do, it makes everything a little bit harder,” Knights coach Andrew Olree said. “Conestoga played really well tonight. They wanted it; we held them off.”

Conestoga Valley’s loss was Manheim Township’s gain, as the Blue Streaks, idle on Monday, locked up a league tournament berth heading into Wednesday’s regular season finale vs. the Buckskins (7-4 Section One, 9-4 overall).

For CV coach Devin Moore, it is important his team carries over the same energy from Monday’s match through the end of the season, especially with a District Three postseason berth still very much in play.

“We played well tonight,” Moore said. “Every touch of the ball is important so it’s going to be about making sure we’re taking the same dedication in every single contact.”

Becca Hartranft paced the Bucks’ offense with nine kills, adding seven digs on defense. Conestoga Valley also got great contributions from Summer Getz (21 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace), Madison Williams (4 blocks) and Marianna Dariychuk (9 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace).

For the Knights (12-0, 14-0), Monday’s match was a chance to showcase how a relatively young team has improved throughout the season.

“I have a freshman outside (Addison Leber) who has made big strides the last couple weeks,” Olree said. “My setter (Melody Butzer) is a sophomore, just the connection between her and some of the older girls has come a long way. They have a high ceiling, and we’re still working to improve everyday.”

Leber and senior Camille De La Torre paced Hempfield with 11 and 10 kills, respectively, on Monday night. Butzer had 20 assists and two aces, and junior Sarah Hess posted five blocks.

“(Hess) missed a whole year last year because of a stress fracture. This year was huge for her to get on the court,” Olree said. “She had a lot of big blocks tonight and we rely on her to do that. She really stepped up.”

Things really came together for Hempfield on Oct. 9, when the Knights finished second among 16 teams at the prestigious Little Lion volleyball tournament at State College.

En route to their runner-up finish, the Knights took Shaler, the second-ranked team in the state, to a deciding third game in the tournament finals.

“That experience is why I do so many tournaments, so they can get great competition all day long,” Olree said. “That helped us a lot, even the overnight jelling as a team, being together for an extended period of time.”

As Section One champion, Hempfield will host and have a bye into the L-L Tournament semifinals, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25. Also earning a bye into the semifinals is Section Two champion Elizabethtown (13-0, 15-0).

“They beat us three times,” Olree said of the Bears, referencing a pair of tournaments. “So right now, they’re the favorites. We’re just trying to get there.”