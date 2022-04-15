Six head-to-head section clashes dotted Thursday’s L-L League boys volleyball schedule, and the leaders — Hempfield and Garden Spot — remained unscathed in league play and out front in their respective races. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables heading into Easter weekend:

SECTION 1

Hempfield 3, Cedar Crest 0 — The Black Knights kept their lead in the section chase compliments of a 25-13, 25-15, 25-20 win over the host Falcons, as Caden Bonner (23 assists), Mason Orth (13 digs, 3 service aces) and Dante Keener (11 kills) led the way for Hempfield (5-0). Jack Wolgemuth had 10 digs and six assists for Cedar Crest (3-3). FYI: The first half of league play wraps up Tuesday, before a second spin through section play and a sprint to the May 11 finish line.

Warwick 3, Conestoga Valley 0 — In a key section showdown in Lititz, the host Warriors (4-1) got 14 big kills from Jacob Lobb and KO’d the Buckskins 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 to take over sole possession of second place in the section race. Seth Graybill sparked the defense with 20 digs and Nathan Wenger dished off 20 assists for the Warriors, while Carson Hoover (12 kills) and Kenji Pha (19 assists) paced CV (3-2).

Penn Manor 3, Manheim Township 0 — Don’t look now, but the Comets are warming to the task. Wyatt Rohrer (32 assists), Derek Warfel (12 kills, 6 service aces) and Max Bushong (12 digs) all came up big, and host Penn Manor (2-3) downed the Blue Streaks 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 for its second straight section win. Arnav Dixit set up 14 assists, Dan Loung had eight digs and Michael Gallagher slammed six kills for Township (1-4).

McCaskey (0-5) had the bye on Thursday.

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Lebanon 0 — Keegan Redcay set up 31 assists, and the Spartans (5-0) remained alone atop the section heap compliments of a 25-12, 25-9, 25-10 win against the host Cedars. Ezra Hubiak (7 kills) and Tyler Martin (9 digs) helped Garden Spot’s cause. Heriberto Reyes (6 digs, 2 kills) and Tyler Griffiths (4 assists, 2 blocks) led Lebanon (0-6). Go ahead and circle it now: Garden Spot hosts Manheim Central on Tuesday to wrap up the first half of league clashes. The Spartans snapped the Barons’ 40-match league winning streak and unseated Central at the top of the section standings last spring. Garden Spot ended up going 4-0 vs. the Barons last year; the rematch is Tuesday in New Holland.

Lancaster Mennonite 3, Ephrata 0 — Elijah Lazor slammed 17 kills and added three blocks at the net, Ethan Groff dished off 33 assists, and Owen Walker had 10 digs and a couple of service aces for the Blazers, who withstood the host Mountaineers 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 to remain in a second-place tie in the section race with Elizabethtown. Ephrata (1-4) saw its 4-match winning streak come to a crashing halt; Colin Weber (14 kills, 10 digs) and Ethan Weaver (12 assists, 3 service aces) paced the Mounts (1-4) against Mennonite.

Manheim Central (3-2) had the bye on Thursday — one night after the Barons fell at York Suburban by a 3-1 score in a much-anticipated nonleague showdown between a pair of D3-2A heavyweights. Suburban is currently No. 1 in the D3-2A power ratings.

Also Thursday, in another Section 2 clash, Elizabethtown remained in a second-place tie with Lancaster Mennonite thanks to a hard-fought 3-1 victory at pesky Cocalico. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

* Just one match on the Easter weekend slate, and that’s Saturday at 11 a.m., when Cedar Crest is set to play at Daniel Boone for a nonleague scrap. … Elizabethtown (at Central York), Lancaster Mennonite (at Exeter), Lebanon (at Hershey), Cedar Crest (vs. Linville Hill) and Hempfield (at Governor Mifflin) return with nonleague matchups on Monday before section play resumes Tuesday. ... PVCA state rankings. ... District 3 power rankings.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19 LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Manheim Township at Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.

McCaskey at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Penn Manor at Warwick, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Lancaster Mennonite at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Garden Spot, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Ephrata at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage