Two Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball teams will play in PIAA semifinal matches Tuesday, with the opportunity to punch their tickets to the biggest stage in the state.

L-L League champ Hempfield and Section 2 winner Garden Spot are the league’s last two teams standing, and the Black Knights and the Spartans will be on the court Tuesday in Final Four clashes.

Hempfield, in Class 3A, gets a familiar foe in Central Dauphin; the Knights decked the Rams 3-2 in the District 3 semifinals on CD’s home court back on May 26. Garden Spot, in Class 2A, is set for a showdown against District 3 champ Lower Dauphin, which lowered the boom in its first two PIAA matches so far.

As an added bonus, the Knights and the Spartans will play in the same venue as part of a doubleheader at Central York: Garden Spot against LD is up first at 5:30 p.m., followed by Hempfield and CD at 7:30 p.m.

The state finals are set for Saturday inside Penn State’s venerable Rec Hall, with the 2A championship up first at 11 a.m., followed by the 3A finale at 1:30 p.m.

THE MATCH: District 3 champ Hempfield (22-1) vs. District 3 third-seed Central Dauphin. … Hempfield shared the Section 1 title with Warwick, before beating the Warriors for its 24th L-L League championship. The Knights’ 3-1 win over Northeastern York gave Hempfield its 15th district championship.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Hempfield staved off District 1 third-seed Neshaminy 3-0 in the first round before topping District 11 runner-up Emmaus 3-0 in the quarterfinals. … CD has KO’d a pair of district champs: Parkland from District 11 by a 3-0 count, and Pennridge from District 1, also 3-zip.

WINNER GETS: District 7 champ North Allegheny or District 7 runner-up Seneca Valley on Saturday for state gold. NA is the back-to-back reigning PIAA 3A champ, and the Tigers beat Hempfield in the first round in 2019, after defeating the Knights in the PIAA finale in 2018. … NA eliminated Northeastern 3-0 in the quarterfinals, after beating another District 3 squad, Cumberland Valley, 3-0 in the first round. … Hempfield beat NA in pool play earlier this spring in the Kohler Classic tournament. The Knights also defeated Seneca Valley in State College’s tournament last month. So there is plenty of familiarity in this Final Four for Hempfield.

THE SKINNY: Hempfield is riding a 19-match winning streak, and is angling for its 13th trip to a state finale; coach Mike Vogel and his Knights own 10 PIAA titles in all. … In their first matchup with CD, Hempfield fell behind 2-0 before rattling off three set wins in a row — including a nail-biter 17-15 in the fifth — for an incredible 3-2 victory. Section 1 MVP Ryan Givens had 22 kills and libero Mason Orth had 16 digs in the win for the Knights. … Hempfield’s blockers must contain CD hitters Nate Wickenheisser and Tyler McConnell, who both did plenty of damage in the district matchup; Wickenheisser had 22 kills. … Wickenheisser and Rams’ steady setter Jacob Miller were first-team Mid-Penn all-star honorees. … Hempfield is No. 2 and CD is No. 5 in the PVCA 3A state rankings.

THE MATCH: District 3 third-seed Garden Spot (20-3) vs. District 3 champ Lower Dauphin. … This is the first time the Spartans and the Falcons will lock horns this season, although there are a couple of common opponents, including Palmyra and Manheim Central. … LD beat the Barons in the district semifinals, and Garden Spot knocked off Central four times this season, including an unforgettable match in the state quarterfinals. … Palmyra has handed Garden Spot one of its three losses this spring; the Spartans also fell to York Suburban in the district semifinals and to Warwick in the league semifinals.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Garden Spot dominated District 12 runner-up Academy of Palumbo 3-0 in the first round before outlasting Section 2 rival Manheim Central 3-2 in the quarterfinals. … LD has cruised in its two state matches, toppling District 12 third-seed Lansdale Catholic 3-0 and District 12 champ Archbishop Wood 3-0; the most points the Falcons have allowed in any of those sets is 16. They’ve dominated.

WINNER GETS: District 10 champ Meadville or District 3 runner-up York Suburban on Saturday for the gold crown. York Suburban stopped Garden Spot 3-0 in the district semifinals; LD survived YS 3-2 in the district finale, 18-16 in the fifth.

THE SKINNY: Garden Spot’s sensational season continues, thanks to the Spartans’ escape-job 3-2 win over Manheim Central in the quarterfinals; it’s the fourth time Garden Spot beat the Barons this spring. … Laine King smashed 22 kills against Central, and the Martin brothers — setter Jordan and libero Tyler — continue to come up with big play after big play to spearhead skipper Ben Rutt and his Spartans, who are in the state semifinals for the second time in program history; Garden Spot fell to D3 foe Wyomissing in the 2008 Final Four. … Garden Spot’s defense will be tested by a pair of first-team Mid-Penn all-stars in Falcons’ front-row stalwarts Kaden Kirchhoefer and Richard Eber. … LD is No. 3 and Garden Spot is in No. 7 in the PVCA 2A state rankings.

