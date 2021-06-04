The PIAA boys volleyball tournament continues Saturday with the state quarterfinals in both classifications, and three L-L League teams will be on the court — in fact, two of them will be playing against each other for a spot in the semifinals.

In Class 3A, Hempfield will take on Emmaus, and in Class 2A, old foes Garden Spot and Manheim Central are set to square off for the fourth time this season.

Here’s a preview …

THE MATCH: District 3 champ Hempfield (21-1) vs. District 11 runner-up Emmaus, Saturday, 3 p.m. at Schuylkill Valley in Leesport.

REMATCH ALERT: Hempfield beat previously undefeated Emmaus 3-0 in the 2018 PIAA Class 3A state semifinals, setting up a state-final showdown against North Allegheny; NA won that matchup at Penn State’s Rec Hall, as the Black Knights were making their 12th trip to a PIAA finale. They are 10-2 in state-title matches.

WINNER GETS: District 1 champ Pennridge or District 3 third-seed Central Dauphin in the 3A state semifinals on Tuesday. … FYI: Hempfield rallied past Central Dauphin for a riveting 3-2 victory in the D3 semifinals.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Hempfield KO’d District 1 third-seed Neshaminy 3-1 … Emmaus blanked District 2 champ Delaware Valley 3-0.

ABOUT EMMAUS: Hornets won the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, beating rival Parkland in five sets in the title match. Parkland returned the favor in the D11 finale, beating Emmaus for gold. But the Hornets are still standing; Parkland fell to Central Dauphin in the first round of states. … Emmaus had three players earn first-team EPC all-star nods: Senior OH Nick Blose, senior setter Gannon DeFrain and senior OH Kyle McKiernan, who also earned All-Conference honors.

ABOUT HEMPFIELD: Coach Mike Vogel and his Knights are up to 18 match victories in a row, after Wednesday’s first-round triumph over Neshaminy. … Hempfield now owns 24 L-L League and 15 District 3 championships, as the Knights angle for their 11th PIAA crown. … Front-row balance has been key as of late; Messiah recruit and Section 1 MVP Ryan Givens continues to dominate, but he’s had plenty of reliable company up front during the playoff push, with Gerry Gallagher, Adam Gimeson and Dante Keener all coming up with key kills in crunch time; Gallagher had a team-best 14 kills vs. Neshaminy. … Glue kid has been libero Mason Orth, who continues to be an absolute dig/pass machine in the back.

COMPLETE PIAA CLASS 3A BRACKET

COMPLETE PIAA CLASS 2A BRACKET

THE MATCH: District 3 third-seed Garden Spot (19-3) vs. District 3 fourth-seed Manheim Central (13-6), Saturday, 6 p.m. at Manheim Township in Neffsville.

WINNER GETS: District 3 champ Lower Dauphin or District 12 winner Archbishop Wood in the 2A state semifinals on Tuesday. … FYI: Lower Dauphin beat Manheim Central 3-1 in the D3 semifinals.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Garden Spot topped District 12 runner-up Academy of Palumbo 3-0 … Manheim Central survived District 2 champ Holy Redeemer 3-2. The Barons had a 2-0 lead against the Royals, but closed it out in the fifth.

REMATCH ALERT: This is the fourth time the Spartans and the Barons will do battle this spring, and this time, there’s a spot in state semifinals hanging in the balance. Garden Spot is 3-0 so far. Here’s a recap:

April 20 in Manheim: Jordan Martin set up 44 assists, Tyler Martin had 26 digs and Joe Sharp slammed 13 kills in Garden Spot’s 3-1 victory, snapping Manheim Central’s glittering 40-match league winning streak as the Spartans took over sole possession of first place in the Section 2 chase.

May 12 in New Holland: Laine King had 13 kills, Tyler Martin had 15 digs, and the Spartans won 3-0 to capture the outright Section 2 championship, snapping Manheim Central’s string of three straight section banners.

May 27 in New Holland: In the District 3 third-place match, King once again paced the swing brigade with 13 kills, Jordan Martin teed up 37 assists and Tyler Martin had 18 digs in the back as the Spartans made it 3-0 vs. the Barons to claim bronze in the D3 tourney. They’ll meet yet again Saturday.

ABOUT MANHEIM CENTRAL: The Barons’ dynamic senior duo of hitter Blake Wagner and setter Jeremiah Zimmerman continue to amaze. In the first round against Holy Redeemer, Wagner had 22 kills and Zimmerman had 37 assists, and those two have put up some terrific numbers against Garden Spot this season: In three matches, Wagner has 42 kills and Zimmerman has 72 assists against the Spartans. … Wagner had 19 big kills in the first meeting back on April 20, and Zimmerman had 35 assists that night. … This is familiar territory for coach Craig Dietrich and his crew; the Barons reached the Final Four in 2017 and went to the state finals in 2018 before falling in the state semifinals in 2019. Manheim Central is angling for its fourth trip in a row to the PIAA semifinals — but the Barons have to beat their nemesis to do it.

ABOUT GARDEN SPOT: Balance, balance and more balance for coach Ben Rutt’s crew, which continues to sizzle. The Spartans are in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2014, and now they get a team they’ve already topped three times this spring. Can they make it four? … The Martin boys — Jordan at setter and Tyler at libero — continue to be catalysts and playmakers, getting the ball to an array of hitters up front — like Sharp and King, who have both had big matches against Manheim Central already this season. Tack on other reliable swingers like Griffin Witmer, Chandler Xiong and Tanner Laukhuff, and the Spartans should keep Manheim Central’s blockers mighty busy up front.

QUOTABLE: “We have to go into the match with a lot of energy and be focused,” Garden Spot’s Tyler Martin said. “We know a lot about them, but they know a lot about us. We have to play our game and bring the effort. We’re excited.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage