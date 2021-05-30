And then there were three.

A trio of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball teams will set sail in the PIAA tournament this week, with hopes of winning state gold to cap off their solid seasons.

Hempfield in Class 3A and Garden Spot and Manheim Central in Class 2A qualified for their respective brackets, and the Black Knights, Spartans and Barons will play post-Memorial Day neutral-site matches to get the tournament started.

On Tuesday, Garden Spot will take on Academy of Palumbo in Berks County, and Manheim Central will square off against Holy Redeemer up in Wilkes-Barre. On Wednesday, Hempfield will face Neshaminy at nearby Cocalico; the Knights’ seniors will graduate on Tuesday so that first-round match was pushed back a day.

Previewing those matchups ...

District 3 champ Hempfield (20-1) vs. District 1 third-seed Neshaminy, Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Cocalico: The Knights are fresh off winning their 24th L-L League title and 15th district championship, and they’ll take a 16-match winning streak into this tilt against the Redskins. … PIAA playoff brackets are old hat for skipper Mike Vogel and Hempfield, which owns 10 state titles. The last was in 2016, when the Knights beat rival Penn Manor for PIAA gold; Hempfield fell to North Allegheny in the 2018 state finale. The Knights are 10-2 all-time in PIAA title matches. ... Hempfield is No. 2 in the PVCA Class 3A state rankings, behind back-to-back PIAA champ North Allegheny. … Neshaminy topped Council Rock North in the D1 third-place match, avenging an earlier loss against CRN, which was the No. 1 seed in the D1 bracket. … Key kid: Hempfield hitter Ryan Givens, the reigning Section 1 MVP, is enjoying a monster season up front. Can Neshaminy keep him under wraps? … Winner gets District 2 champ Delaware Valley or District 11 runner-up Emmaus in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Complete Class 3A bracket

District 3 third-seed Garden Spot (18-3) vs. District 12 runner-up Academy of Palumbo, Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Schuylkill Valley: The Spartans are back in the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2014, after winning the Section 2 title and advancing to the league and district semifinals; coach Ben Rutt’s crew KO’d rival Manheim Central for the 3-seed here. … Palumbo, which fell to Archbishop Wood in the D12 finale, lost to Manheim Central in 2018 and again in 2019 in early-round PIAA matches. … Garden Spot is No. 7 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings. ... Key kid: Garden Spot’s Chandler Xiong has been a reliable jack-of-all-trades player for the Spartans. … Winner gets Manheim Central or Holy Redeemer in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Yes, the Spartans and Barons could potentially meet for the fourth time this season.

District 3 fourth-seed Manheim Central (12-6) vs. District 2 champ Holy Redeemer, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. at Solomon Plains Junior High, Wilkes-Barre: The Barons had a runner-up finish in Section 2 on the way to semifinal appearances in the league and district brackets, and are hoping for yet another deep PIAA run. … Central went to the state finals in 2018 — falling to Northeastern York in the title match — and made a return trip to PIAA semifinals in 2019 before being tripped up by York Suburban. … Redeemer beat District 1 champ Dock Mennonite in a subregional match to set up this meeting with the Barons. … Central is No. 8 and Redeemer is No. 9 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings. ... Key kid: Central hitter du jour Blake Wagner has had a terrific spring teeing off at the net. Redeemer simply can’t let him get many uncontested swings up front.

Complete Class 2A bracket

PVCA state rankings

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

