Three Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball teams are set for the District 3 semifinals on Wednesday. Previewing those matches …

CLASS 3A

No. 5 Hempfield (18-1) at No. 1 Central Dauphin (17-1), 7 p.m. — It’s the Black Knights and the Rams for a spot in Friday’s finale. … Hempfield, the reigning L-L League champ — the Knights now own 24 of those gold trophies, by the way — is riding a 15-match winning streak, and coach Mike Vogel’s crew is angling for their 15th district title; Hempfield’s last D3 crown came in 2018 with a win over Cumberland Valley. … CD is looking for its first D3 championship; the Rams’ lone loss this season was a 3-1 Mid-Penn setback at home against rival Cumberland Valley back on April 15. … Winner here gets No. 2 Cumberland Valley or No. 3 Northeastern York in the finals on Friday. The losers will clash in the third-place match for PIAA seeding, as the semifinalists in both classes have qualified for states. That tourney starts June 1. … Northeastern picked off L-L League runner-up Warwick — the L-L League Section 1 co-champ with Hempfield — 3-1 in the quarterfinals. … Hempfield fended off Palmyra 3-1 and CD blanked Mid-Penn foe Chambersburg 3-0 in the quarterfinals. … Hempfield’s D must contain CD hitter du jour Nate Wickenheisser. … Key kid: Hempfield's Gerry Gallagher has been a reliable pin-hitter for the Knights. Powerful front-row mate Ryan Givens — the reigning Section 1 MVP — gets a ton of attention, but Gallagher is a reliable closer outside. The Rams can’t forget about him — while also trying to contain Givens in the middle. ... Gut hunch: Hempfield has picked a perfect time to get hot, as the Knights have been clicking on all cylinders. Nobody will be surprised if they're playing for gold come Friday night.

CLASS 2A

No. 3 York Suburban (14-2) at No. 2 Garden Spot (17-2), 7 p.m. — The Spartans’ glorious ride continues, as Garden Spot is in the district semifinals for the first time since 2014, when the Spartans beat Schuylkill Valley for a spot in the 2A finals. There, Sparty Nation fell to Northeastern, as Garden Spot continues to angle for its first district title. … York Suburban won the 2A crown in 2012, and fell to Manheim Central in the 2019 finale — before roaring back to beat the Barons in the state semifinals two weeks later. … Garden Spot is fresh off the Section 2 title and a trip to the L-L League semifinals, and coach Ben Rutt’s club topped section rival Lancaster Mennonite 3-0 in the quarterfinals. … YS blanked Linville Hill Christian 3-0 in the quarterfinals. … There is a common opponent here: Garden Spot swept out Manheim Central in their Section 2 season series, and YS topped the Barons 3-1 in a much-anticipated nonleague clash in Manheim back on April 14. … Central must defend YS jumping-jack hitter Brady Stump, who is an absolute spike machine at the net; he had 29 kills in the Trojans’ win over Central last month. Stump benefits from YS setter Trevor Culbertson, a cool customer with a knack of putting the ball right on the money in the set department. He piled up 49 assists in the victory over the Barons earlier this season. … Key kid: Garden Spot hitter Tanner Laukhuff has had a breakout sophomore season up front. Here’s a fun fact: Before the season started, he was playing libero for the Spartans. A couple of months later, and Laukhuff has chiseled himself into one of the top outside hitters around the league. Now he’s making a name for himself in D3 circles; Laukhuff had 11 kills in the quarterfinals against Mennonite. … Winner here gets No. 1 Lower Dauphin or No. 4 Manheim Central in the finals. ... Gut hunch: If Garden Spot can keep Stump under wraps, they have the weapons and the moxie to get to the finals.

No. 4 Manheim Central (12-4) at No. 1 Lower Dauphin (16-2), 7 p.m. — The Barons are still in line to defend their 2019 title, but must go on the road and tackle the top-seeded Falcons just to get back to the finale. … Central clipped York Catholic 3-0 and LD blanked Brandywine Heights 3-0 in the quarterfinals. … The Barons had their 40-match league winning streak snapped, and finished runner-up behind Garden Spot in Section 2 after winning the previous three section championships in a row. But they’re rebounded quite nicely, reaching the league semifinals and now the D3 semifinals behind slugger hitter Blake Wagner and pinpoint vet setter Jeremiah Zimmerman, who make Central tick. … LD is angling for its first D3 championship. … Key kid: Central middle Barend Oostdam has become a reliable hit and block specialist at the net for the Barons, complementing Wagner’s swinging skills quite nicely. And file this nugget away: Central coach Craig Dietrich has been starting three freshmen all season — hitters Peter Burkhart, Logan Groff and Jacob Moyer — so the future is bright for the Barons. … Winner here gets Garden Spot or York Suburban, so depending on the outcome, the Spartans and the Barons could — could — potentially meet for a third time this season, either for D3 gold or the third-place medals. ... Gut hunch: This was supposed to be a re-tooling season of sorts for Central. But here are the Barons, on the cusp of returning to the D3 finals with a shot to defend their crown. Coin-toss matchup here, but Central certainly has plenty of motivation in the tank, so don't count out the Barons.

