It's been a rare, herky-jerky kind of a boys volleyball season at Hempfield, as the Black Knights have spent a bulk of the spring looking up at the lead pack in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 race.

A couple of weeks back, Hempfield dropped consecutive section matches and lost three out of four to fall off the pace in the section chase.

But Thursday night, the Knights were, well, the Knights.

Needing a victory to snap a third-place tie and remain mathematically alive to clinch a league playoff spot, Hempfield crunched host Conestoga Valley 3-0 to take over sole possession of third place.

Game scores were 25-19, 25-17 and 25-20, as the Knights (6-3 league) bounced the Buckskins (5-4) down a peg in the race, with Warwick (9-0) and Cedar Crest (6-2) still out front.

“We have to win out,” said Hempfield coach Kenny Eiser, sizing up his club’s league playoff prospects. “That’s the only option in front of us right now. We know that, and now it’s up to us. We still get two of the teams that beat us (Warwick and Cedar Crest), and they’re both very good. We’ll see how this all irons out.”

Warwick is at Hempfield on Tuesday before finishing up with Penn Manor and Manheim Township. Cedar Crest still has McCaskey, Township, Hempfield and CV. Hempfield gets rival Warwick before taking on McCaskey and Cedar Crest. CV, now a long shot to make the league bracket, has Penn Manor, Township and Cedar Crest.

Tuesday, Hempfield won its second straight match after that funky stretch earlier this month.

“It’s been a wake-up call, but we’ve seen a big improvement since the beginning of the season,” Hempfield setter Cole Jackson said. “We’ve had some ups and downs, and it was bumpy there with those losses. But we found our rhythm at practice, and now we’re playing to our strengths. Now we have to stay locked in.”

Jackson was locked in Tuesday; he dished off 30 assists and helped out in the back, where libero Brady Rigard spearheaded the Knights’ defensive effort with 19 digs.

It was also a key victory for Hempfield in the District 3 Class 3A power ratings. The Knights came into the match at No. 9 in a 14-team bracket. CV started the night at No. 11.

Aiden Beiler keyed Hempfield’s early push Tuesday with five first-set kills, including back-to-back spikes as the Knights broke away from a 7-7 tie and never looked back. Hempfield had a 5-0 run after CV’s quick start, and the Knights got a clutch drop shot from Finley Hunt and Ethan Earhart’s booming kill to clinch the first set.

Earhart and Hunt dominated at the net in the second set. During a game-changing 4-1 burst, Hurst had a kill and Earhart had back-to-back blocks and then a kill of his own for a 19-10 lead, as Earhart and Hunt combined for eight kills in the set and the Knights were up 2-0.

“They kept balls alive and they kept the pressure on us,” said CV coach Blake Youndt, whose Bucks won 3-2 at Hempfield back on April 4.

“We couldn’t keep the team errors down, and they did a great job keeping balls in play,” he said. “They brought the pressure and we couldn’t hold up.”

Carson Hoover had seven kills and Drew Hulstrand had 18 assists and eight digs for CV, but Hempfield never trailed in the third set, getting a kill from Beiler (12 kills) and then an ace from Tyler Bechtel for an 18-11 edge.

Undaunted, the Bucks put together a 6-0 spree to close within 21-19 and make the Knights sweat it out. Hunt (11 kills) had three kills down the stretch to cap it, including a nifty drop shot on match point.

“They’re starting to believe again,” Eiser said with a smile.

“Don’t count us out,” Jackson added. “We’re ready to roll.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77