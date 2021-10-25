After cruising through the regular season, it may have taken the Elizabethtown girls volleyball team a few moments to adjust to the playoff intensity in Monday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League semifinal round at Hempfield High School.

But a few good swings were all it took to get the Bears back in the groove.

In the end, senior hitter Sydney Stewart led a balanced team effort with 13 kills and 11 digs, and Elizabethtown advanced to Wednesday’s L-L final with a 3-0 sweep of Manheim Township.

“It’s so exciting, just to be back in this position,” Stewart said afterward. “I cannot wait to play Wednesday.”

The championship match, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Conestoga Valley, will feature a battle of unbeatens between the Section Two champion Bears and Section One champion Hempfield, which swept past Ephrata in Monday’s second semifinal.

The Black Knights are seeking their fifth straight league title and 18th in the last 20 seasons. The Bears, on the other hand, will be making their third trip to the title match, having lost to Hempfield in 2014 and 2019.

First, however, Elizabethtown (17-0) had to get past the Section One runner-up Blue Streaks, whose serving kept the Bears off-balance in the opening set. Game scores were 25-21, 25-13 and 25-15.

“We struggled a little bit in our serve-receive early on,” Stewart said. “If you don’t have a good pass, you don’t get a good set, not a great hit. I feel like we really picked it up.”

Township (10-6) had its largest lead of the first set at 14-10, with senior hitter Faith McGowan drilling her fifth kill of the night.

But the Bears responded with a 6-0 run led by three straight kills from Kallee Locker to restore order. Two aces from Madison Boyer gave the Blue Streaks an ephemeral 20-18 lead before Elizabethtown closed on a 7-1 run to clinch the set.

The rest of the match belonged to Stewart and and Liz Kerin (eight kills, seven blocks), with setters Angela Costa-Ouimet (19 assists, nine digs) and Hailey Oller (17 assists) distributing across the board.

McGowan finished with 10 kills for the Blue Streaks, with Sarah Journey contributing 13 digs and Helena Carroll adding 18 assists and a block.

Like Township, Ephrata started strong and led most of the opening set vs. Hempfield before the Black Knights (15-0) pulled away. Game scores for the match were 25-19, 25-18 and 25-19.

Playing in their first league semifinal since 2002, the Mountaineers (17-3) played well defensively, with strong back row play from libero Erin Eby (12 digs) and Madison Saylor (13 assists, 11 digs).

“We hung with them in all three games,” Ephrata coach Mike Elliott said. “The first set we had a lead on them for a good portion of the game.”

But Ephrata’s hitters had trouble penetrating the Knight’s armor, with libero Allison Cummings making 16 digs and keeping numerous balls in play.

“It’s very frustrating when you get a good play and a good hit, and it’s coming back at you,” Elliott said. “That’s the trademark of Hempfield, that’s the way they play ball.”

Meanwhile, Knights setter Melody Butzer (31 assists) found middle hitters Sarah Hess (six kills, three blocks) and Joslene Morgan (nine kills) time and again throughout the first set.

Addison Leber (nine kills), Nyah Smiley (six kills) and Camille De La Torre (three kills, three aces) also had strong performances heading into Wednesday’s final.

“We were clicking pretty good,” Hempfield coach Andrew Olree said. “Wednesday’s going to be a big match, so we’ll see what happens.”

Manheim Township and Ephrata will look ahead to Thursday’s first round of the District Three Class 4A tournament.

The sixth-seeded Mountaineers will host No. 11 South Western, while the No. 9 Blue Streaks travel to face No. 8 Conestoga Valley in a rubber match between L-L Section One foes.