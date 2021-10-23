Not the favorite, but still the team to beat.

The Hempfield girls volleyball team — undefeated and ranked third in the state in Class 4A, according to the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll — enters this season’s Lancaster-Lebanon League playoff tournament as four-time defending league champion and winner of 19 overall league titles.

Yet the title of tournament favorite likely goes to Section Two champion Elizabethtown, likewise unbeaten and owner of a 3-0 record in sets played vs. Hempfield this season, all coming in a pair of weekend tournaments.

Both the Bears and Black Knights enter the league playoffs with first-round byes, and will await their opponents from Saturday’s quarterfinal round at Octorara High School.

First up on Saturday will be Section Two runner-up Ephrata vs. Section Three runner-up Northern Lebanon at 10 a.m., followed by Section One runner-up Manheim Township vs. Section Three champion Octorara at noon.

Hempfield will host the semifinals the following Monday, with Elizabethtown getting the Manheim Township/Octorara winner at 5 p.m. before the Black Knights meet the Ephrata/Northern Lebanon winner at 7 p.m.

The league championship match is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Conestoga Valley High School.

Here’s a peek at each of the six teams competing for this year’s crown.

EPHRATA (12-2 Section Two, 16-2 overall)

The Mountaineers are led by senior setters Madison Saylor (408 assists) and Grace Farlow (234 assists, 186 kills, 62 aces), with junior outside hitter Taylor Haupt (235 kills) pacing the attack.

Sophomore blockers Courtney Smith (136 kills, 30 blocks) and Evelyn Banks (25 blocks) guard the net for Ephrata, while junior libero Erin Eby (223 digs) patrols the back row.

NORTHERN LEBANON (8-2 Section Three, 11-3)

The Vikings are powered by junior middle Sam White (196 kills) and junior setter Hailey Pierce (323 assists).

Northern Lebanon benefits from a strong supporting cast of upperclassmen, including Karissa Adams, Tori Hollinger, Rachel Swank and Hope Wentling.

HEMPFIELD (12-0 Section One, 14-0)

The Black Knights are led by senior captains Camille De La Torre (160 kills) and all-state libero Allison Cummings (44 aces, 94 digs in matches reported to the LNP).

Sophomore setter Melody Butzer (579 assists, 61 aces) has enjoyed a breakout season for the Knights, abetted by a deep rotation of hitters in seniors Joslene Morgan (133 kills, 42 total blocks) and Nyah Smiley (84 kills), junior Sarah Hess (104 kills, 49 total blocks), and freshman Addison Leber (165 kills).

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP (9-3 Section One, 9-5)

The Blue Streaks are led by senior outside hitter Faith McGowan (156 kills, 33 aces) and senior libero Sarah Journey (245 digs), with sophomore setter Helena Carroll (398 assists) working as the go-between.

Rounding out Township’s stat leaders are senior Emily Thorsen with 28 aces, junior middle Madison Boyer with 10 solo blocks, and sophomore hitter Kendyl Peters with 82 kills.

OCTORARA (10-0 Section Three, 15-4)

The Braves are led by senior hitters Stephanie Pepe (186 kills, 64 aces, 214 digs) and Seneca McCaw (131 kills), with senior middle Laci Colligan (48 blocks) and sophomore middle Sara Meyer (40 blocks) rounding out the Braves’ production at the net.

Junior Alexandra Peifer (295 assists, 49 aces) and senior Olivia Rosa (283 assists) split setter duties this season, with junior libero Anna Rainelli contributing 209 digs.

ELIZABETHTOWN (14-0 Section Two, 16-0)

The Bears are led by senior hitters Sydney Stewart (304 kills, 198 digs, 86 aces) and Kallee Locker (303 kills) as well as senior setter Angela Costa-Ouimet (516 assists, 65 aces).

Junior Liz Kerin (132 kills, 52 total blocks) and sophomore Chloe Merkt (104 kills) are key contributors at the net for the Bears, with sophomore Hailey Oller (285 assists, 40 aces) splitting time at setter. Defensive specialists Paige Horst (126 digs) and Paige O’Connell (95 digs) and senior middle Anna Mowrer (40 kills, 24 total blocks) round out the Bears’ rotation.