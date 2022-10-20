Presumptive favorites entering the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls volleyball tournament, Hempfield and Elizabethtown punched their respective tickets to Saturday’s L-L championship match with a pair of hard-fought victories Thursday night in Elizabethtown.

Section One champion Hempfield (15-1) swept previously unbeaten Northern Lebanon 3-0 in a thrilling first semifinal, outlasting a determined Vikings squad to win 25-13, 25-15 and 26-24.

Section Two co-champion Elizabethtown (16-1) followed suit with a 3-0 sweep of Conestoga Valley, winning by scores of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-10.

Saturday’s final between Hempfield and Elizabethtown, scheduled for 1 p.m. at Conestoga Valley, is a rematch of last year’s championship, won by the Black Knights in five sets. As was the case a year ago, the Knights and Bears are ranked among the top 10 Class 4A schools in the state.

“It’s definitely going to be one that is hopefully for the record books, just like last year,” Elizabethtown senior hitter Liz Kerin said. “We took them to five which hadn’t happened in quite a while. We’re hoping to come out stronger than last year, win the game, but ultimately, I have faith that my team’s going to do the best that we can.”

Section Three champion Northern Lebanon (14-1) gave Hempfield a proper test in the early matchup on Thursday.

Hempfield led the first set 8-2 on the strength of the three kills and a block from Sarah Hess. The Vikings fought to within 11-8 on back-to-back kills from Hope Wentling, making it clear they came to play.

“They really fought hard this season to get here,” Vikings coach Joe Mengel said. “They knew that Hempfield was going to be tough coming into the tournament. We prepared them in the gym, made them work their butts off and knew that there wasn’t going to be any difference here.”

Hempfield closed the first game on a 9-1 run, punctuated with a slam from sophomore Addison Leber. Hess finished with 16 kills and Leber had 12, and setter Melody Butzer had 34 assists for the Knights.

Consecutive aces from Samantha White (11 kills) gave Northern Lebanon an 8-5 lead in game two. Digs from Savannah Hollinger and Hailey Peirce (20 assists) led to a pair of White kills for a 14-13 advantage.

A kill by Reece Calabretta evened the score, however, and Hess embarked on a 7-0 service run including two aces to help Hempfield retake the lead.

“We really battled through the adversity,” said Butzer, who closed out the set at the service line. “We push each other and we push ourselves and no matter what happens we’re all there for each other and we know we’re going to battle back.”

Two blocks from Leber and two kills from Hess inched the Knights in front in game three. The Vikings answered with two kills from White and two more from Bailey McFeaters to tie the set at 24-24, but another kill by Leber and a block by Sophia Blyznyuk closed out the set and the match.

Conestoga Valley (12-4) had similar chances versus Elizabethtown.

A fast start from Kerin (11 kills, four blocks) helped the Bears steal game one. The Buckskins continued to play well in game two, knotting the set at 12 on a kill from Camdyn Mahler and again at 18 on a kill by Rebecca Hartranft.

But Chloe Merkt (11 kills) ended game two with a spike, and the Bears opened the third on a 12-1 spree before Kerin ultimately closed the match with a kill.

For Elizabethtown, Hailey Oller had 25 assists and Paige Horst had 22 digs. For CV, Summer Getz had 22 assists, Emily Kornacki had 15 digs, and Hartranft had 10 kills.