The last time the Lancaster-Lebanon League convened for a full boys volleyball season, Hempfield hoisted its 23rd league championship gold trophy back in 2019.

After a complete washout in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Knights have picked up right where they left off so far this spring.

Thursday night, Hempfield earned a win against one of its longstanding rivals, topping Penn Manor 3-0 in Millersville for a key Section 1 victory.

“No one knows where they are right now because we missed a year,” Hempfield coach Mike Vogel said. “Were we sharp? No. But I expected that to happen. This is the first time a lot of our kids have had some pressure on them, and they rose to the occasion against Penn Manor — and Penn Manor is always a meaningful match for us. We’re getting there, and that makes me happy.”

Thursday’s game scores were 25-19, 25-23 and 25-13, as the Comets kept the first two sets close. The Knights went for the jugular in the third game, and improved to 2-0 in section play in this comeback 2021 season.

“Being back in the gym is such an emotional experience for all of us,” said Hempfield senior hitter Ryan Givens, a Messiah recruit. “It’s a totally new squad, but it’s like that pretty much across the entire league. No matter who we’re playing, we want to establish who we are, and what we have, and we want to make the statement that we’re coming for the league (title) again.”

Any time Hempfield got into any kind of trouble against Penn Manor, the Knights looked to their front row, where the 6-6 Givens, 6-5 senior Grant Lorelli and 6-4 senior Gerry Gallagher all did plenty of damage at — and especially above — the net.

Givens had a match-best 16 kills, including key spikes at key times, and Lorelli and Gallagher also delivered must-have kill after must-have kill as Hempfield fended off Penn Manor.

In the first game, Givens had five kills and Chris Rivera, a 6-1 senior and another front-row terror for the Knights, had four spikes, as Hempfield dodged a couple of late bullets for a 25-19 win. Givens had back-to-back thunder-boomer spikes for a 24-18 lead, and Gallagher’s kill ended the first set.

Penn Manor had a 6-5 lead in the second game, and later had it tied up at 11-11 and was within 24-23 at the tape. Givens had seven second-set spikes, and Givens and Lorelli had consecutive kills for a 22-19 edge after Wyatt Rohrer’s drop shot brought the Comets to within 20-19. Earlier in the second set, Givens and Lorelli had back-to-back kills during a quick 3-0 clip before Penn Manor (0-2 in Section 1) rallied.

BOX SCORE

Hempfield never looked back in the third game. Givens had a monster kill on the first point before Michael Keene delivered one of his three aces and the Knights were off and running. Givens’ kill gave Hempfield a cozy 8-1 lead, Lorelli and Givens each had a pair of kills during another spree for a 23-12 edge, and Gallagher’s spike ended the third — and the match.

Riley Walton had 10 kills, Rohrer had 22 assists and Max Bushong had seven digs for the Comets, while Mason Orth sparked Hempfield’s defensive effort with 16 digs.

“Overall, I think we played them well, and we showed a lot of glimpses of what we can do,” first-year Penn Manor coach Dustin Hornberger said. “It’s just getting that consistency, and doing all the little things you have to do to run a consistent offense and keep ourselves in it. But I told our guys that we have a lot of potential.”

