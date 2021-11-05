For the 18th time in 20 seasons, the Hempfield girls volleyball team will play in the District Three finals.

The Black Knights defeated Elizabethtown 3-0 Thursday night in the District Three Class 4A semifinals in Landisville, surviving a tight first set en route to the sweep and clinching a spot in the championship match.

“This is the seventh out of my eight years that we’re going to the district final,” Hempfield coach Andrew Olree began, “but these girls are working so hard, it’s really hats off to them for coming in here and working as hard as they are.”

No. 2 Hempfield (19-0) will face top-seeded Cumberland Valley (15-1) Saturday at 3 p.m. at a site to be announced. Cumberland Valley defeated No. 4 Wilson (20-2) in four sets on Thursday.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Elizabethtown (19-2) will host Wilson Saturday at 1 p.m. in the third-place match.

The Hempfield-Elizabethtown semifinal was a rematch of the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship, won by the Black Knights in five sets.

The energy from that match spilled over into the opening set Thursday, with the Black Knights and the Bears exchanging late leads before Hempfield won the game 26-24.