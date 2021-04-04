One week down and seven to go in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball regular-season action, as the 14 mostly new-look teams get their feet wet and get used to their surroundings after missing the entire 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Five squads escaped the first full week of matches unblemished in league play: Hempfield (2-0), Conestoga Valley (1-0) and Warwick (1-0) in Section 1, and Garden Spot (2-0) and Manheim Central (2-0) in Section 2.

SPARKLING SPARTANS: Garden Spot is simply sizzling; coach Ben Rutt and his Spartans have been piping hot right out of the chute, with section wins over Lancaster Mennonite and Ephrata, nonleague victories over Schuylkill Valley and Manheim Township, plus the gold trophy at Cocalico’s season-opening one-day tournament. Rutt returned several players who got some varsity exposure in 2019, so Garden Spot has been ahead of the curve in the experienced personnel department.

The linchpins so far: Steady setter Jordan Martin has 105 assists in the Spartans’ last three matches — including 47 helpers in Garden Spot’s 3-1 win over Mennonite — and he’s benefited from an active front row featuring spike specialists Joe Sharp (12 kills vs. Mennonite), Tanner Laukhuff (12 kills vs. Mennonite) and Derrick Lambert (20 kills in the last two matches, including 10 put-aways against Ephrata).

DYNAMIC DUO: Just two players who were league all-stars in 2019 are back this spring, and that tandem — as expected — are off to blistering starts. Manheim Central setter Jeremiah Zimmerman had 23 assists and a couple of blocks in a win over Lebanon, and he followed that up with 29 assists in Central’s victory over Cocalico, which stretched the Barons’ Section 2 winning streak to a spiffy 38 matches in a row.

Meanwhile, Hempfield heavy hitter Ryan Givens — a Messiah recruit — has been a force at the net; he had 13 kills in the Black Knights’ victory over Manheim Township, and he followed that up with a nifty 16-spike effort in Hempfield’s win over rival Penn Manor, as the Knights are off and sprinting as the current league champ from their triumph over Warwick in 2019. Coach Mike Vogel’s Hempfield squad finished last week at No. 3 in the PVCA Class 3A state rankings, behind No. 1 North Allegheny — which ousted the Knights in the 2019 state tournament — and Central Dauphin, another District 3 heavyweight.

A NAME TO REMEMBER: Ephrata hitter Jordan Buch has been a multi-purpose threat for the Mountaineers. In a 3-2 nonleague victory over Governor Mifflin, Buch stuffed the stat sheet with 25 kills, five blocks and 17 digs, and in a section setback against first-place Garden Spot, Buch had nine kills, a block and eight digs for coach Bob Witwer’s club, which is hoping to maneuver its way up the charts in a very loaded Section 2 race.

BEARS ITCHING TO ROAR: Elizabethtown, which figures to be a major player in the Section 2 hunt, had to rearrange its early schedule. The Bears are the only squad that haven’t played a league match to date, and E-town will open its Section 2 slate with a five-star showdown: Coach Lamar Fahnestock will take his club — which features hitter du jour Rudy Woitas on the pins — to Garden Spot on Friday. Circle that one.

TIP OF THE CAP: The league’s Lebanon County entrants, Cedar Crest and Lebanon, have been chasing the lead pack for the last several years, as the Falcons and the Cedars try and get some firmer footing in their programs. It appears they’re both finally starting to gain some ground.

Cedar Crest, under first-year skipper Monica Sheaffer, picked up a Section 1 win, compliments of a victory over Manheim Township. Judah Wise had 13 kills and seven aces for the Falcons. Meanwhile, Lebanon pushed annual contender Lancaster Mennonite to the limit in a Section 2 match; the Cedars built a 2-1 lead before the Blazers rallied all the way back, edging Lebanon 15-13 in the fifth and winner-takes-all set. Isaac Matias piled up 22 digs in an impressive defensive effort for coach Jeff Albright’s Lebanon team against Mennonite.

ON DECK: Two matches to circle on Tuesday, including a Section 1 first-place showdown in Landisville, where Hempfield will welcome Conestoga Valley. Meanwhile, Manheim Central will go for 39 league wins in a row when Lancaster Mennonite visits the Barons. In the PVCA state rankings, Mennonite ended last week at No. 7 and Central was at No. 9 in Class 2A. ... FYI: Hempfield must defend CV hitter Sawyer Shertzer at the net; he piled up 20 big kills in the Buckskins' Section 1 triumph over Penn Manor last week.

On Thursday, Warwick — featuring Lancaster Bible College commit Dawson Forney — will host Hempfield in a rematch of the 2019 league championship finale. Elizabethtown heads to Garden Spot on Friday for that much-anticipated scrap.

