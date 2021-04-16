Just four head-to-head section matches on Thursday’s L-L League boys volleyball docket, but plenty of news and notables to go around. Here’s the roundup …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 3, Cedar Crest 0 — While Warwick kept a firm grip on sole possession of first place in the section hunt, the host Black Knights (4-1) remained on the 2-line and right on the Warriors’ heels with a 25-5, 25-12, 25-10 victory over the Falcons. Mason Orth led Hempfield’s defensive charge with 16 digs — plus a couple of aces — and Ryan Givens and Grant Lorelli had three blocks at the net apiece for the victors. Noah Raynes had seven blocks and Judah Wise had four kills for Cedar Crest (1-5). Up next for Hempfield: A bus ride Saturday to Central York for the always popular — and extremely stacked — Koller Classic; the Knights’ pool includes Cumberland Valley, Central York, Central Dauphin, two-time reigning PIAA champ North Allegheny and Northeastern York — all state-ranked squads. Penn Manor will also rep the L-L League in the Koller; the Comets’ pool includes state-ranked York Suburban, plus Northern York, Dallastown and State College. York Suburban KO’d Section 2 co-leader Manheim Central on Wednesday.

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Lebanon 0 — The host Spartans (5-0) maintained their share of first place in the section chase, compliments of a 25-18, 25-21, 25-8 win over the Cedars. Joe Sharp had 11 kills, Derrick Lambert had five blocks, Jordan Martin dished off 28 assists and Tyler Martin had 17 sprawling digs for Garden Spot, which is tied for first in the loss column with idle Manheim Central. FYI: Garden Spot at Manheim Central for sole possession of the top spot is next Tuesday. Jafet Quintana had eight kills, an ace and three blocks for Lebanon (1-5).

Ephrata 3, Lancaster Mennonite 2 — Does anyone in the L-L League play more five-setters than Mennonite? For the fourth time already this season, the host Blazers were pushed to the limit. Thursday, the Mountaineers won it. Check out these game scores: 25-22, 26-28, 16-25, 25-23 and 15-11 in a real donnybrook. Jordan Buch continued his sensational season with 25 kills and 26 digs, and Michael Wenger set up 22 assists for Ephrata (2-2). Meanwhile, Joe Nguyen dished off 32 assists and Elijah Lazor piled up 17 kills, 12 digs and a trio of blocks for Mennonite (2-3).

In a Section 1 first-place showdown match Thursday, Warwick went on the road and blanked Conestoga Valley 3-0 to remain alone atop the chase. Here’s the story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

LEAGUE PLAYOFF BRACKET SET: The L-L League playoffs will feature the usual eight-team bracket, with the top four finishers in each section earning a spot in the field. Section champs will host in the quarterfinals, which are set for May 14. The semifinals (May 17) and the championship match (May 19) will be contested on neutral courts. No official word yet on where those matches will be played, but Cocalico has been mentioned as a possible venue. Stay tuned for that. … The upper bracket: Section 1 champ vs. Section 2 fourth-place and Section 2 runner-up vs. Section 1 third place. The lower bracket: Section 2 runner-up vs. Section 1 fourth place and Section 1 runner-up vs. Section 2 third place.

WARWICK TOURNEY: Section 1 solo leader Warwick will host its annual tournament on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., but it will not be a full field. Section 2 co-leader Garden Spot, Delaware Valley from Milford in District 2 and Palmyra out of the Mid-Penn will join Warwick in the round-robin event in Lititz. Manheim Central was originally set to be in the field, but the Barons had to drop up — opening up a slot for Palmyra. FYI: Palmyra handed Garden Spot its lone loss this season, 3-0 in a nonleague bout back on April 5.

FRIDAY’S SECTION MATCH

Section 2

Manheim Central at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

