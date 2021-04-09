Of the five L-L League volleyball head-to-head section matches contested Thursday night, a whopping four of them had a 3-2 final score. That’s a lot of good, hotly contested volleyball, and speaks to how evenly matched a lot of the squads around the league are as everyone hits the floor for the first time since 2019. Here is Thursday’s roundup, with some news and notables mixed in …

SECTION 1

Conestoga Valley 3, McCaskey 0 — This is the only match Thursday that didn’t end in a 3-2 score, as the Buckskins (2-1) went on the road and topped the Red Tornado 25-14, 25-15 and 25-20 in a battle of clubs looking to remain in the lead pack in the section hunt. Sawyer Shertzer was the swing hero with 20 kills, Domanic Brabant dished off 33 assists and Kenji Pha had five digs to spark CV’s defensive effort. Sam Hershey had nine kills and a block at the net for host McCaskey (2-2).

Penn Manor 3, Cedar Crest 2 — The Comets are in the section win column for the first time this spring after surviving the host Falcons by an eye-chart of a final score: 27-25, 24-26, 19-25, 25-14 and a nail-biter 19-17 in the fifth. PM (1-2) overcame a 25-assist, four-ace effort by Ben Doutrich and a 13-kill effort by Kayden George to fend off host Cedar Crest (1-3). Meanwhile, the trio of Riley Walton at the net, setter Wyatt Rohrer and dig specialist Max Bushong keyed Penn Manor's wild-ride win.

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, SCHEDULES, STATS

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Cocalico 2 — The Spartans picked up a gut-check road victory to remain in a first-place tie with idle Manheim Central atop the Section 2 charts. In yet another point-fest, five-set Thursday night thriller, Garden Spot (3-0) outlasted the host Eagles 25-12, 25-15, 21-25, 22-25 and 15-13. After cruising to a 2-0 lead, the Spartans had to rally in the fifth to win it after Cocalico made a spirited comeback. Jordan Martin piled up 49 assists, Tyler Martin was everywhere defensively with 32 digs, Chandler Xiong served up seven aces and Tanner Laukhuff buried 17 kills for Garden Spot. Meanwhile, Patrick Wickenheiser had nine kills, four blocks and six digs, and Elijah Ugalde set up 19 assists for Cocalico (0-3).

Ephrata 3, Lebanon 2 — In yet another five-game thriller, the Mountaineers survived the pesky Cedars by a 25-17, 22-25, 13-25, 25-23, 15-11 count for their first section victory this spring. Host Lebanon was coming off its first section win on Tuesday, and nearly pulled off a comeback against Ephrata. But the Mounts mustered a must-have 25-23 W in the fourth to force a fifth and deciding set, and Ephrata (1-1) won it there. Jordan Buch continued his monster season with 22 kills and a pair of aces, Michael Wenger had 20 assists, and Chanvir Bhandal had 18 big digs to spark the Mounts’ defensive effort. Jafet Quintana stuffed the stat sheet with eight kills, a trio of aces and six blocks for the host Cedars (1-3).

Thursday’s must-see match was in Lititz, where rivals Warwick and Hempfield squared off in a Section 1 first-place showdown. The host Warriors won it — you guessed it — 3-2 in a marvelous match between two of the league’s premier heavyweights. Here’s the story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY ...

FRIDAY’S SECTION MATCH

(JV at 6 p.m. followed by varsity)

Section 2

Elizabethtown at Garden Spot

* This will finally be the section opener for E-town, which travels cross-county to take on the Section 2 co-leader Spartans; Garden Spot’s lone loss this season was a 3-0 nonleague setback against Mid-Penn heavyweight Palmyra — but all three sets were agonizingly close. E-town, which is expected to run with the lead pack in the Section 2 hunt, had to rearrange its early schedule, and will finally get things going in league play on Friday. The Bears fell to D3 power Northeastern York 3-0 in a nonleague clash back on March 26. … Speaking of Palmyra, the Cougars have a nonleague date Friday at Lebanon County backyard neighbor Cedar Crest. Also Friday, Ephrata will welcome West York and Lancaster Mennonite will host Exeter in nonleague scraps. ... PVCA boys volleyball state rankings. ... District 3 boys volleyball power rankings.

