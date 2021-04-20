For the first time since May 2016, Manheim Central’s boys volleyball team has dropped a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 match.

Garden Spot did the honors, outlasting the host Barons 3-1 in an epic four-setter Tuesday night in Manheim. Game scores were an eye-chart 25-22, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-22, as the Spartans snapped Central’s 40-match league winning streak and took over sole possession of first place in the section race in the process.

“This is a date we’ve had circled for quite a while,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said, “and this is something we’ve really been looking forward to.”

“This is amazing,” said Spartans’ senior setter Jordan Martin, who had 44 assists. “We’ve been waiting for this pretty much our whole career so far. All of our games so far this season have built up to this one. This was one of our main goals this season.”

Mission accomplished. The rematch is May 12 in New Holland, on the last night of league play.

Garden Spot (6-0 league) came into the much-anticipated match at No. 6, and Central (4-1 league) at No. 7 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings. The Spartans started the week at No. 1 and Central at No. 4 in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings.

Tuesday, Garden Spot became the first Section 2 club to defeat Central since the Barons fell to Ephrata on the last night of league play back in 2016.

“All good things must come to an end,” Central coach Craig Dietrich said. “We had a lot of opportunities when we had the lead or were right on the cusp of it, but we couldn’t get over the hump. Garden Spot deserved to win. They wanted it more than us. They played very clean and very deliberate.”

Griffin Witmer and Chandler Xiong sparked Garden Spot in the first set; Witmer had five kills, Xiong had four kills, and the Spartans pulled off a nifty comeback after Central built a 19-16 lead.

Xiong had a spike, Jordan Martin blistered an ace and Tanner Laukhuff had a kill during the Spartans’ comeback, and Xiong and Joe Sharp delivered set-clinching spikes for a 2-0 cushion.

No comeback was necessary in the second game for Garden Spot, which never trailed. Four key plays in the middle of the set sparked the Spartans: Witmer had a kill, Martin had a dump shot for another point, and Sharp (13 kills) and Derrick Lambert had kills for a 21-14 lead.

Laukhuff’s thunder-boomer spike capped the second game, and Garden Spot had a 2-0 lead.

BOX SCORE

Undaunted, Central mounted a comeback, surviving a set that was tied five times at the wire. Finally, at 23-23, Blake Wagner popped a winner just inside the line for a 24-23 lead, and Central closed it out to slice the Spartans’ lead to 2-1.

Garden Spot closed it out in the fourth, with Sharp delivered three must-have kills down the stretch, including a spike for a 22-18 edge. Central closed to within 23-21 and 24-22, but the Spartans — who got 26 big digs in the back from Tyler Martin, and some terrific serves from Keegan Redcay — gutted it out and snapped the Barons’ streak.

“This wasn’t going to last forever,” Rutt said of Central’s winning tear. “And we’re certainly glad it was us. Central had a great run, but it’s nice have the shoe on the other foot. We only won the first half, and we have a lot of games to go. But I’m happy for our kids. They earned it.”

