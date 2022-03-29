When we last left Garden Spot’s boys volleyball team, the Spartans were capping off one of the most memorable seasons in program history last spring, with a trip to the PIAA Class 2A state semifinals.

That came after Garden Spot won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 title and went to the league and District 3 semifinals.

Tuesday night, the host Spartans set sail on what they hope is another long postseason journey, filled with plenty of big matchups and winner’s circle moments.

Lancaster Mennonite nearly spoiled Garden Spot’s big plans.

The Blazers bolted to a 2-0 lead and had the third game knotted up at 17-17. But Garden Spot — digging deep and summoning some of those good vibes from 2021 — roared from behind for a riveting 3-2 win over Mennonite, which couldn’t slam the door.

Game scores were an epic 21-25, 11-25, 25-23, 25-23 and 15-11 in the fifth and match-deciding game in New Holland in the section opener for both teams.

“Game wasn’t over, and we kept fighting,” said Garden Spot senior libero Tyler Martin, an all-state pick last spring. “We had some butterflies, but we came through. We’re a family, and we stuck together.”

“I literally watched my team grow up in front of my eyes tonight,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said. “We have a super athletic team, but we’re just not experienced yet. But they gained a ton of experience tonight.”

And then some.

Tanner Laukhuff was one of the heroes in the fifth game. The wiry junior hitter got the finale going with a blistering spike, and his kill gave Garden Spot a 5-1 lead.

Later, Laukhuff’s kill gave the Spartans a 6-4 edge, and his drop shot gave Garden Spot the lead for good, 12-11. Laukhuff, who had 26 kills in all, helped ice it with another spike for a 14-11 edge, right after the Spartans’ front wall blocked Elijah Lazor’s big kill attempt at the net.

Lazor, a St. Francis University commit, had 14 kills for Mennonite, including four first-game spikes as the Blazers jumped ahead early — and cruised to a 2-0 cushion and were sitting pretty. But Garden Spot had other ideas.

The Spartans broke away from the 17-17 third-game tie behind Laukhuff and Derrick Lambert, who both kept swinging throughout. They benefited from Keegan Redcay’s pin-point passes; he piled up 54 assists.

In the fourth game, Lambert (16 kills, 19 digs) had three enormous spikes in crunch time, and Ezra Hubik closed it out with a kill and the Spartans forced a fifth game.

“Their offense definitely picked up, and their overall momentum picked up, and we were a little flat offensively,” Mennonite coach Gary Martin said. “We knew they were going to bounce back. It’s tough on the road in their gym, and Garden Spot really thrived on that.”

Mennonite came into that match at No. 7 and Garden Spot at No. 8 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings. The Spartans won Round 1. The rematch is April 21 at Mennonite.

