You know the old sports adage about how tough it is to beat a team three times in the same season?

Saturday night, Garden Spot did it one better — barely — beating Manheim Central for the fourth time this spring in a riveting PIAA Class 2A boys volleyball match that went right down to the wire at Manheim Township in Neffsville.

The Spartans, who swept the Barons in the regular season in their Section Two series, and topped Central in the District 3 third-place match, bolted to a 2-0 lead, only to watch the Barons catch fire and knot the match at 2-2.

In the fifth and deciding set, Garden Spot got the last run, and Laine King came up with two clutch kills late as the Spartans punched their tickets to the state semifinals for the second time in program history and for the first time since 2008.

Game scores were a thrill-a-minute 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25 and 15-12, as Garden Spot denied Central a fourth straight trip to the PIAA semifinals.

“For these guys it means a lot,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said, “because it puts us right there with the best boys volleyball team ever at Garden Spot.”

Up next for the Spartans is a Final Four showdown against District 3 champ Lower Dauphin. That match is set for Tuesday at a site and time to be announced. LD KO’d District 12 champ Archbishop Wood 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Garden Spot (20-3) was clinging to a 20-19 lead in the first set Saturday when Chandler Xiong and Tanner Laukhuff whistled back-to-back kills. King’s spike helped close it out and the Spartans were up 1-0.

King had a match-best 21 kills, as Jordan Martin set up 56 assists for the Spartans. Tyler Martin spearheaded the defensive effort with 36 digs.

In the second set, Garden Spot broke open a 14-14 tie behind Laukhuff, who drilled three kills in a row. Later, King had consecutive kills, and the Barons struggled in the hitting error department and the Spartans were large and in charge, up 2-0.

“We jumped on them early, and we exposed some of their weaknesses,” Rutt noted. “But then we were misfiring with our middles, and that’s an area we wanted to attack.”

Undaunted, Central (13-7) put on its rally caps in the third. Blake Wagner had back-to-back kills for a 22-20 lead for the Barons, who finally closed it out on Barend Oostdam’s kill on set point for a 2-1 deficit.

Oostdam had another key kill in the fourth, giving Central a 21-20 lead. Garden Spot tied it up at 23-23, but the stubborn Barons never went away and tied it.

Wagner had 18 kills in all, and Jeremiah Zimmerman had 41 assists for the Barons.

The fifth set was tied at 7-7 when Garden Spot made its move. Joe Sharp and Laukhuff had kills, and the Spartans were able to finish it out being King, who had two must-have spikes in crunch time.

“There was definitely some nervousness there,” Rutt said. “We preached to them (before the fifth set) to trust each other. They trusted each other all year long. We’ve preached family, and they’ve done all of that really well. They were trying too hard, and they needed to relax and stay disciplined.”

With a trip to the state semifinals hanging in the balance, the Spartans did. For Central, the fourth time wasn’t quite the charm. But it was another superb season for the Barons.

“Extremely proud,” Central coach Craig Dietrich said. “It would have been easy for us to roll over, but our guys kept their noses right in it and created opportunities. The difference was that they finished more plays than we did in transition. But I’m extremely proud of our guys for putting up a fight.”

