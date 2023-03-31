A busy night on the volleyball hard-courts on Thursday, with the second full round of head-to-head section play around the L-L League. Here’s a roundup, plus some notes …

SECTION 1

Warwick 3, Cedar Crest 0 — The host Falcons gave the reigning league champs all they could handle. But the Warriors got the job done. Kyle Charles had 13 kills, Nathan Wenger dished off 28 assists, Parker Goodling had 20 digs to spark the defense, and Warwick clipped Cedar Crest 30-28, 25-20, 25-16. That first set certainly was a doozy. Kody Kerkeslager (30 assists), Tate Tadajewski (13 digs) and Aaron Walters (12 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces) showed the way for the Falcons.

Hempfield 3, Manheim Township 0 — The host Black Knights kept pace with Warwick atop the section standings with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-15 victory over the Blue Streaks. Ethan Earhart (9 kills, 5 blocks), Brady Rigard (16 assists) and Declan Keller (11 assists) paced Hempfield, while Michael Gallagher had 11 digs, nine assists and an ace for Township.

Conestoga Valley 3, McCaskey 0 — Mason Tardibuono had 11 kills, Drew Hulstrand set up 27 assists and added nine digs and a trio of aces, and the host Buckskins picked off the Red Tornado 25-11, 25-18, 25-16. Javen Sierra had four kills and a pair of aces for McCaskey.

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Ephrata 1 — In a battle of backyard rivals, the Spartans survived the host Mountaineers by a hotly contested 27-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17 finale. Tanner Laukhuff stuffed the stat page with 17 kills and 12 digs and Keegan Redcay piled up 33 assists with three blocks and three aces for Garden Spot, which kept pace atop the section race with Manheim Central. Meanwhile, Owen Weaver slammed a team-best 14 kills, Austin Greiner and Collin Martin had 18 assists apiece, and Chanvir Bhandal had 13 digs for Ephrata.

Elizabethtown 3, Lancaster Mennonite 1 — Josh McCoy had 10 kills, Seth Rajnic had nine kills and seven blocks, and Eli Miller set up 24 assists for the host Bears, who outlasted the Blazers 25-23, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18. Jesse Longenecker had 18 assists and Adam Nolt had nine kills and three aces for Mennonite, the reigning section champ.

In another Section 2 match on Thursday, Manheim Central kept its early season hot streak going with a victory at Cocalico. Here’s the story …

* Penn Manor and Lebanon had the section byes on Thursday.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4 LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Warwick at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

