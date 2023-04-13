Tanner Laukhuff saved his best for last.

Garden Spot’s senior hitter and jumping-jack du jour was not going to let the Spartans go to a five-set match for the second time this week on Thursday night.

So he took matters into his own hands.

The Stevenson University commit hammered 10 fourth-set kills, helping host Garden Spot finish off pesky Elizabethtown 3-1 in a hotly contested Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 volleyball match in New Holland.

“We were tired,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said, “so this was one of those nights when we had to grind and grind and grind.”

Game scores were an entertaining 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, as the Spartans improved to 5-0 in league play and remained in a first-place tie with Manheim Central. The Barons remained unscathed in section play Thursday with a 3-0 victory over Lebanon, setting up this tasty showdown:

On Tuesday, Central will welcome Garden Spot with sole possession of first place in Section 2 up for grabs. The Barons and the Spartans have one of the juiciest rivalries going in the L-L League. In fact, Central knocked off Garden Spot in the District 3 Class 2A playoffs last spring, sending the Spartans home.

“This was our goal,” Rutt said. “We wanted to get to Manheim at 5-0, and then see where we’re at. It’s going to be tough because Manheim is really solid.”

After surviving Cocalico 3-2 on Tuesday, Garden Spot had to tangle with Elizabethtown, which came into the match just a game behind the Spartans and Central in the section hunt. And the Bears gave Garden Spot all it could handle.

Elizabethtown led well into the first game, which turned when Nick Smucker had a pair of blocks and a spike to get the Spartans back in it. And after a 17-17 tie, Laukhuff and Ezra Hubik had kills, and Keegan Redcay’s setter dump gave Garden Spot set point and the Spartans held on.

Elizabethtown took the second game, getting late kills from Josh McCoy, Cooper Torborg (13 kills) and Adam Reedy (8 digs) to thwart Garden Spot’s comeback and it was 1-1.

“We used it as a wake-up call,” Laukhuff said. “We always seem to come back firing after we lose (a set), and the score showed that again tonight, too. We were talking about energy and communication, especially after Tuesday. We needed to find our second wind and get back in a groove and start playing as a team again.”

Garden Spot had an escape-job 25-23 win in the third for a 2-1 lead. Laukhuff, who had 31 kills in all, had booming spikes to force ties at 22-22 and 23-23, and Hubik’s kill capped the game and the Spartans had the lead back.

That’s when Laukhuff took over. Garden Spot took a quick 3-0 lead in the fourth; Redcay (43 assists) had an ace, and Elizabethtown coach Dave Hoffmann burned a timeout to settle down his troops.

Laukhuff’s service winner gave Garden Spot a 15-8 led, and the ball found Laukhuff’s powerful right arm multiple times down the stretch. His thundering spike gave the Spartans a 22-12 edge, and his final kill of the night secured match-point for Garden Spot.

“I said to Keegan to feed it to our big man,” Rutt said. “(Laukhuff) is money almost every time he touches the ball. He’s the most experienced guy on the team, so when the game is on the line like that, we get it to him. Why not?”

On this night, Laukhuff delivered time and time again in crunch time.

“We were able to get off to an early lead (in the fourth) and get them on their heels,” he said. “I thought we ended on a great note.”

Rowan Sensenig had seven blocks and Justin Mininger had 18 digs for Garden Spot, while Eli Miller set up 38 assists for Elizabethtown.

