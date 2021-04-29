There are still a couple of weeks to go in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball regular season, but there’s a clubhouse leader in the Match of the Year category.

Garden Spot and Elizabethtown saw to that Thursday night.

The Spartans spotted the host Bears a 2-1 lead before storming all the way back for a gut-check 3-2 victory, by eye-chart set scores of 25-16, 24-26, 21-25, 25-20 and 15-11, as Garden Spot improved to 9-0 in league matches and remained alone in first place in the Section 2 chase.

The Spartans are a game ahead of Manheim Central; the Barons (8-1) beat Lancaster Mennonite 3-0 Thursday to remain on Garden Spot’s heels. The Spartans will host Central on the last night of league play May 12.

“We need to be pushed, and we need to be tested,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said. “And this was definitely a nice test. It’s been different guys leading us. We’re very balanced and we play very well together.”

That was the case once again Thursday in Elizabethtown.

After Garden Spot zoomed to a 1-0 lead behind Griffin Witmer, who had four kills, an ace and a block in the first set, the complexion of the match changed late in the second, when the Spartans couldn’t convert with a 24-21, triple-set-point lead.

Elizabethtown hitter du jour Rudy Woitas, who clicked for a match-high 32 kills, had a pair of spikes, including the set-clincher for a 1-1 tie, and the Bears kept it going in the third. The key stretch: A 5-0 clip for Elizabethtown, which went ahead 23-18 on Damien Tobias’ kill.

The second set was epic, and featured a little bit of everything. There were 14 ties, and Garden Spot had a seemingly safe 19-13 lead before Elizabethtown (5-3) found another gear. Tanner Laukhuff’s ace gave the Spartans a 24-21 lead, but Garden Spot couldn’t slam the door.

“We were mentally unstable and all over the place after the second game,” Garden Spot hitter Laine King said. “We weren’t playing our game. But in the fourth game we showed how we can really play, and it translated into the fifth. I’m just happy we were able to get out of here with a win.”

BOX SCORE

King sparked Garden Spot in the fourth. King and Jordan Martin had back-to-back kills for an 18-14 lead, and King had three more kills and an ace as the Spartans hung tough, jabbed right back after taking Elizabethtown’s best punch, and forced a winner-takes-all fifth set.

There, Garden Spot took the lead for good at 3-2, and got consecutive kills by King and Chandler Xiong for a 9-5 cushion. Later, after Woitas had back-to-back spikes to get Elizabethtown to within 13-11, Laukhuff, who had a team-best 16 kills, had a must-have kill to restore order, and Laukhuff’s spike capped it.

Rutt was quick to tip his cap to Martin, his setter, who dished off 39 assists, including some must-have sets in the fifth. Tyler Martin chipped in with 10 digs and Witmer had six blocks for Garden Spot.

Dylan Shepherd had 49 assists and five digs and Woitas had four blocks for the Bears.

“We fought hard, but we made a couple of mistakes down the stretch,” Elizabethtown coach Lamar Fahnestock said. “I’m so proud of these guys. They don’t have a bone of quitting in them. They kept plugging away until the end.”

