It was an action-packed night of L-L League boys volleyball on Tuesday, with six head-to-head section matches on the docket. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 3, Manheim Township 0 — The Falcons needed a victory to remain with the lead pack and to stay on Warwick’s heels in the section hunt, and Cedar Crest rode into Neffsville and blanked the host Blue Streaks to take care of business. Game scores were 25-14, 25-18, 25-18, as the Falcons remained in a second-place tie with victorious Conestoga Valley. Owen Moore had seven kills and Liam Rockwell had 18 assists for Township. Circle this key section-race matchup on Thursday: Hempfield at Cedar Crest, as the Falcons go for a signature victory.

Hempfield 3, McCaskey 0 — If there was one L-L League team that really needed a victory to get things turned around on Tuesday, it was the host Black Knights. Coming off a 0-2 week — with setbacks against Conestoga Valley and Warwick to dip two games off the pace in the section race — Hempfield got the W, topping the Red Tornado 25-11, 25-14, 25-10 to get back on track. Cole Jackson dished off 28 assists and Brady Rigard had 20 digs to spark the Knights’ defense. Leo Anaviate (3 kills) and Aremari Cruz (2 blocks) paced McCaskey.

In another Section 1 match on Tuesday, Conestoga Valley kept on keeping on with a 3-0 victory over Penn Manor, as the Buckskins remained on Warwick’s heels. Here’s the story …

Warwick, which sits alone atop the section leaderboard with a 4-0 league mark, had the section bye on Tuesday. The Warriors will head into Thursday’s match at Penn Manor at No. 9 in the PVCA-3A state rankings.

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Cocalico 2 — The Spartans remained in a first-place tie in the section hunt with Manheim Central. Barely. Tanner Laukhuff piled up a whopping 40 kills, Justin Minninger had 13 digs and Keegan Redcay set up 53 assists as Garden Spot outlasted the host Eagles 22-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-11 in an instant-classic, rallying past Cocalico from down 0-2 to join the Barons atop the standings at 4-0 apiece. Chase Stark (15 kills, 2 aces), Yohanis Hildebrand (15 kills), Mason Lesher (15 digs) and Gio Perez (24 assists) stuffed the stat sheet for the Eagles, who couldn’t slam the door. Garden Spot is at Manheim Central next Tuesday. Circle it.

Ephrata 3, Lancaster Mennonite 1 — The host Mountaineers spotted the Blazers the first set, then roared from behind to pick up the victory. Game scores were 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18, as Owen Weaver (16 kills, 4 aces), Collin Martin (24 assists) and Grant Zook (24 digs) led the charge for Ephrata. David Lapp (12 digs) and Jesse Longenecker (11 assists) paced Mennonite.

Elizabethtown 3, Lebanon 0 — The host Bears remained in the lead pack in the section hunt with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 victory over the Cedars. It was a balanced attack for E-town, as Eli Miller set up 37 assists, Josh McCoy and Cooper Torborg had eight kills apiece and Austin Thomas drilled three aces for the Bears.

Manheim Central, which shares first place with Garden Spot, had the section bye on Tuesday. The Barons will head into Thursday’s matchup at Lebanon at No. 3 in the PVCA-2A state rankings.

