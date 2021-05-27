Garden Spot made it 3-for-3 against Manheim Central on Thursday night, as the host Spartans took third place in the District 3 Class 2A volleyball playoffs.

The Barons made Garden Spot earn it, but the Spartans picked up a clean 3-0 sweep, winning by game scores of 25-18, 27-25 and 25-22 as the L-L League Section 2 rivals squared off for the third time this season — this time for district bronze.

Garden Spot has taken all three matches against Manheim Central so far this season, as both teams will head to the PIAA tournament.

Garden Spot’s first victory over Manheim Central this season snapped the Barons’ 40-match league winning streak. In the rematch, the Spartans’ victory clinched the outright Section 2 title.

In Thursday’s third-place match in New Holland, Laine King slammed 13 kills, Tyler Martin had 18 digs and Section 2 MVP Jordan Martin set up 37 assists with two aces and a pair of blocks for Garden Spot, which will take on the District 12 runner-up in the first round of the state playoffs on June 1.

Blake Wagner had 15 kills and Jeremiah Zimmerman had 23 assists and a pair of aces for Manheim Central, which will square off against District 2 winner Holy Redeemer in the first round of the PIAA tourney on June 1.

Holy Redeemer beat District 1 champ Dock Mennonite in a subregional match Thursday.

