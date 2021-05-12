Garden Spot's Griffin Witmer (21) with the hit against Manheim Central during Game 2 action of an L-L League Section 2 boys volleyball match at Garden Spot High School in New Holland on Wednesday May 12, 2021.
For the first time in four years, there’s a new outright Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball Section 2 champion, and that squad resides in New Holland.
Garden Spot unseated three-time reigning champ Manheim Central on Wednesday night, blanking the visiting Barons 3-0 for a perfect 12-0 run through league play and the Spartans’ first L-L League section crown since 2014.
Central needed a win for a co-championship, but Garden Spot earned a 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 victory for the solo banner.
“This is huge,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said. “This was one of our goals since the beginning of the season. I felt like tonight we weren’t going to be denied. They were hungry and they really wanted this. I know you’re always taught to share, but we didn’t want to share this. We really wanted this.”
The Spartans delivered.
“Feels great,” Garden Spot’s Chandler Xiong said. “We lost last year because of COVID, so we wanted to come out this season and play for those seniors. We had a lot of good seniors last year, but we lost the season. So we came back and we worked hard and we won it. We made some history for our school.”
Garden Spot captured its fourth section championship, joining clubs from 1999, 2000 and 2014 on the list.
The victory also means a home match in the L-L League quarterfinals on Friday for Garden Spot. The Spartans will take on Section 1 fourth-place finisher Penn Manor (6-6) after Section 1 co-champ Warwick (11-1) squares off against Section 2 third-place finisher Elizabethtown (8-4) at 5 p.m.
Hempfield, the Section 1 co-champ with Warwick, will host the other doubleheader Friday. The 5 p.m. match pits Section 2 runner-up Manheim Central (10-2) against Section 1 third-place finisher Conestoga Valley (8-4).
Hempfield’s opponent is still to be determined; Ephrata topped Cocalico on Wednesday to finish 5-7. Lancaster Mennonite is 4-7 after falling to Elizabethtown on Wednesday. The Blazers have a makeup match tonight against Lebanon, and would tie Ephrata with a victory. If E-town and Mennonite tie, the tiebreaker criteria would be triggered, and that survivor would face Hempfield (11-2).
Wednesday’s first set in New Holland was deadlocked at 14-14 before Garden Spot made its move, using a 5-0 clip for a 19-14 lead on Laine King’s kill — his third spike during the run. Xiong added a drop shot during the spree, and the Spartans never looked back. Joe Sharp had two kills down the stretch, including the set-clincher for a 1-0 lead.
Griffin Witmer blocked Blake Wagner’s swing at the net to snap a 3-3 tie and Garden Spot was off and running in the second set. Jordan Martin’s setter dump shot and Sharp’s kill book-ended a 5-0 blitz for a 22-16 lead, and the Spartans were in charge, up 2-0.
Derrick Lambert and King keyed Garden Spot in the third set; Lambert capped a 6-0 run with a kill for a 12-6 lead, and his smash made it 14-7. King (13 kills) was superb down the stretch with five kills to close it out.
Wagner had eight kills and Jeremiah Zimmerman had 14 assists and three blocks for the Barons, who will join Garden Spot in the District 3 Class 2A tournament.
“We’ll go back and we’ll regroup,” said Central assistant coach Jim Graham, who was subbing for Barons’ skipper Craig Dietrich. “We’re going to OK. We’ll get together and we’ll figure some things out and we’ll keep moving forward.”