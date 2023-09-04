Peruse the history of girls volleyball in the Lancaster-Lebanon League and there are a few teams that clearly stand out.

One of them is definitely Garden Spot.

Sure, the success of the Spartans’ program can be measured by dates, trophies, all-state honorees and a long list of athletes who went on to play at the collegiate level. It can also be measured, according to Spartans first-year head coach Meg Gehr, by a little thing called sisterhood.

Gehr played for Garden Spot from 2014 to 2017. In that span, the Spartans won two section titles, made two appearances in the league finals, and reached the state quarterfinals in her final season.

“We were a team, and we put numbers on the banner,” Gehr said. “Now that I came back, that’s what we’re doing. If we win or lose, we’re all as one. And we want to put a number back on that banner.”

Not that the Spartans haven’t had success in recent years. In four seasons under previous head coach Lauren DiPiano — likewise a Garden Spot alum — the Spartans won two section titles and went all the way to the state semifinals in 2019.

Both Gehr and DiPiano played under venerable head coach Denny Werner, now the head coach at Wilson. Werner, a Garden Spot Hall-of-Fame inductee in 2021, is rightfully credited with building the program into the powerhouse that it is.

But sisterhood is what has helped give the program its staying power. And it’s one of the tenets that Gehr is emphasizing in her first season on the sidelines.

“Sisterhood … has always been a Garden Spot slogan and will stay one,” Gehr wrote in a preseason email. “We’re really focused on team bonding/unity from (grades) 9-12 and from starter to non-starter.”

It factored into Garden Spot’s season-opening 3-1 win over Palmyra on Aug. 29. Gehr rotated a variety of players on and off the court, particular at the service line.

An 8-0 service run by junior Mya Paparo (two aces) helped Garden Spot close out the third set. A 6-0 service run by senior Jada Dickson finished off the fourth set.

And it was senior Valerie Martin (team-high eight kills) who added the final touches, overcoming a pair of hitting errors to record a kill and a match-ending block to seal the win.

“I liked that we persevered,” Gehr said. “We were down in two out of the three sets we won, and we came back. This is the best volleyball we’ve played so far.”

It is the type of volleyball that has been handed down, sister to sister, throughout Garden Spot’s history.

Comets’ revenge

The last time Penn Manor and Ephrata met on the volleyball court, a berth in the state playoffs hung in the balance. Ephrata won and advanced, while Penn Manor’s season came to an end.

The Comets got their revenge in their first match of the new season, however, sweeping the Mountaineers 3-0 on Aug. 31.

“We were really excited to compete against them again,” said Comets senior Eliana Knaub, who finished with 32 assists and three aces. “We feel like we have a really good team this year and we’re really excited for what we can do this season.”

Both teams have their sights set on a return trip to the district tournament and beyond. Perhaps the Comets are eyeing something else entirely.

“I was serving at girls I coached in club volleyball and they’re passing perfect passes and I’m like, eh,” Ephrata head coach Mike Elliott said with a shrug. “I said to some of the parents before we played this could be their year to challenge Hempfield in the section. They have four good hitters, a good libero, and their setter is really good.”

For those interested, Penn Manor will get its first crack against Hempfield on Tuesday night in Millersville.