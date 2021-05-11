With the finish line very much in sight, there were six head-to-head section matchups in L-L League volleyball action on Monday. One team — Garden Spot — inched closer to a section championship, as teams continued jockeying for playoff position. Here’s the roundup, with some notables about where everyone stands heading into Friday’s quarterfinals …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 3, Cedar Crest 0 — Ryan Givens had 20 kills and four blocks up front, Mason Orth had a trio of service aces and 14 digs in the back, and the host Black Knights downed the Falcons 25-10, 25-18, 25-15 to remain in a first-place tie with Warwick. Cedar Crest finished up league play at 3-9 overall, and the Falcons finish up their slate with a nonleague date against West York on Wednesday. Hempfield (10-1) hosts McCaskey (3-8) on Wednesday, and if the Knights and co-leader Warwick (10-1) finish in a tie for first, they’ll be crowned co-champs, and the tiebreaker criteria will be used to determine their spots in the league playoff bracket.

Warwick 3, Conestoga Valley 0 — The Buckskins made the host Warriors earn every ounce, but Warwick took care of business, fending off CV 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 to remain deadlocked atop the section heap with Hempfield. Kyle Charles set up 34 assists, Dawson Forney pounded out 13 kills and Ryan Charles had seven digs to spark Warwick, while Sawyer Shertzer had 10 kills and Domanic Brabant dished off 23 assists for the Bucks (7-4). CV, which has locked up no worse than third place in the section, finishes up Wednesday at home vs. Manheim Township.

Penn Manor 3, Manheim Township 0 — Max Bushong had 14 digs to spearhead the defensive effort, Riley Walton piled up 15 kills, Wyatt Rohrer set up 30 assists and the host Comets (6-5) solidified their playoff standing in the race, topping the Blue Streaks 25-19, 25-11, 25-5. Arnav Dixit served up three aces for Township (0-11). Penn Manor can play spoiler on Wednesday when the Comets travel to Warwick.

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Lebanon 0 — Jordan Martin dished off 26 assists and added three blocks, Laine King had 11 kills at the net, and the Spartans (11-0) held off the host Cedars 26-24, 25-18, 25-18 to clinch no worse than a tie for the section championship. Garden Spot’s scenario is pretty simple: Beat Manheim Central (10-1) at home Wednesday, and the Spartans will sew up the outright section crown. If the Barons win, Garden Spot and Central will be crowned co-champs, and the tiebreaker criteria will be used to determine who goes where in the league playoff bracket. Justin De La Rosa (11 assists) and Isaac Matias (11 digs) sparked Lebanon (2-9).

Elizabethtown 3, Cocalico 1 — Rudy Woitas had 21 kills and a couple of blocks, Dylan Shepherd set up 23 assists, and the Bears (7-4) outlasted the host Eagles 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-11 in a hotly contested match in Denver. Chase Stark (11 kills, 3 blocks), Elijah Ugalde (19 assists) and Gio Perez (10 digs) led Cocalico (0-11). E-town remained safely on the 3-line — and inside the playoff bubble — in the section standings.

In another key Section 2 match Monday, Lancaster Mennonite picked up a must-have victory at Ephrata, as the race for the fourth and final league playoff bid got a facelift. Here’s the story …

WEDNESDAY’S SECTION MATCHES

(JV at 6 p.m. followed by varsity)

Section 1

Manheim Township at Conestoga Valley

McCaskey at Hempfield

Penn Manor at Warwick

Section 2

Ephrata at Cocalico

Lancaster Mennonite at Elizabethtown

Manheim Central at Garden Spot (LNP coverage)

