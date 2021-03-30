The last time Lancaster Mennonite and Garden Spot got together on the volleyball court, it was May 16, 2019, and the Blazers and the Spartans were squaring off in the first round of the District 3 Class 2A playoffs.

The Blazers squeezed past the Spartans by a 3-2 count that night at Mennonite. After nearly two years — and one coronavirus pandemic and a missed 2020 season later — Garden Spot got some revenge in the L-L League Section 2 opener Tuesday night.

The Spartans rallied from a 24-17 deficit for an exhilarating first-game win, and Garden Spot continued its sizzling start with a 3-1 win at Mennonite.

Game scores were 26-24, 20-25, 25-19 and 25-16, as the Spartans got a quick leg-up in the section race, and improved to 3-0 overall. Garden Spot, which has nonleague wins over Schuylkill Valley and Manheim Township, also won Cocalico’s one-day tournament last Saturday — beating Hershey in the finale — so the Spartans have found their groove right out of the gates.

“We’re all so excited to be playing, because we haven’t played volleyball together for so long,” said Garden Spot’s Joe Sharp, who had 12 kills and three blocks Tuesday. “That’s why we have all of this energy, and that’s why we’ve been able to put all of these wins together already here as a team.”

Mennonite suffered its first setback, after a pair on nonleague victories — over Avon Grove and Daniel Boone — to open its season. Tuesday, the Blazers appeared poised to nab the first game — taking seemingly safe 20-9 and 24-17 leads — but the Spartans roared back, ripping off 10 straight points for an electric 26-24 win.

Sharp keyed the comeback with a pair of kills, including the set-clinching spike to polish off the nifty rally.

“Pretty awesome,” Sharp said. “It was definitely scary, and we were definitely a little nervous, but we started getting our energy up and making less mistakes.”

Mennonite steadied its ship, taking the second game by a 25-20 score to knot the match at 1-1. Elijah Lazor had four kills in the set, and the Blazers scored the game’s final four points after Garden Spot cut it to 21-20 on consecutive kills by Jordan Martin, Derrick Lambert and Griffin Witmer.

Garden Spot finished fast. In the third game, Sharp and Lambert had back-to-back kills for a 16-14 cushion. Later, Sharp had a perfectly placed drop shot, and Tanner Laukhuff (12 kills) and Martin (47 assists) had late kills for a 2-1 lead.

“When we finally settled in, we were able to relax a little bit,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said. “We always talk about defense and ball-control. Those things set us up, and we were able to get into the flow and into system. We were able to scratch and claw our way back, and then we got that moment.”

And never really gave it up after the 1-1 tie.

The Spartans left no doubt in the fourth and deciding game; Sharp had two kills and a block — thwarting Lazor above the net — Martin had a block, and Lambert had a sizzling spike to key a 9-0 run for a 12-2 lead. After Lazor (12 kills, 17 digs) had consecutive kills to keep Mennonite close, Witmer, Lambert (10 kills) and Chandler Xiong delivered three winners in a row for the Spartans, who closed it out.

“They came back and did what they needed to do,” Mennonite coach Gary Martin said. “Now our guys need to learn how to finish, and get out of those situation and pull those games out. Today we didn’t. I told our guys that this could define our season, or we could grow and learn from it, and I fully believe that’s what we’ll do.”

