With a challenging week of Lancaster-Lebanon League matches ahead, the Warwick and Ephrata girls volleyball teams met in a nonleague match Monday night looking to build momentum.

Add in that both teams were nestled back-to-back in the District Three Class 4A rankings, and something had to give.

And although players on both teams indeed gave it their all, the Mountaineers ultimately came away with the victory, sweeping the Warriors 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-17) at Ephrata Middle School.

Ephrata got big contributions from front-line hitters Taylor Haupt and Courtney Smith per usual, but it was the Mounts’ setter tandem of Grace Farlow and Maddy Saylor that made the offense go versus the Warriors.

Multifaceted in their roles and abilities, the senior duo split assist duties, which allows Farlow to spend time at outside hitter and Saylor to help out defensively.

It’s a slight shift from previous seasons, according to Farlow and Ephrata head coach Mike Elliott.

“We start in a different rotation than we usually do,” Farlow said. “We usually run a 6-2 but we are running two (spots) next to each other, so that means she sets for four rotations and I only set for two.”

More importantly, when one sets, the other can hit. When one passes, the other sets. And both can dig, block, and serve on point.

“Grace has always wanted to be a hitter,” Elliott said. “We don’t play the setters opposite of each other on the court, so that gives Grace an opportunity to be an outside hitter when she’s not setting. For two years, Grace has led the team in assists and this year Maddy Saylor’s leading. It’s been a good dynamic.”

That dynamic showed throughout the opening set Monday night, with Farlow (10 digs) accruing five kills and four assists, and Saylor putting up seven of her match-high 19 assists, plus a tip-kill and an ace.

Smith took over set two for Ephrata (10-1), finishing the contest with match-highs in kills (11) and blocks (3).

Meanwhile, Warwick (6-3) temporarily staved off game point in the second set thanks to a mini-service run from sophomore setter Brynn Fassnacht (9 assists).

The Warriors then came out strong in the third set, getting a block and a kill by Sydney Weaver and taking a 13-8 lead on a kill by Allison Forsythe (5 kills, 1 ace). Gwen Myer added an ace and 11 digs for the Warriors.

“We started serving tough and swinging hard, putting Ephrata on their heels a little bit,” Warwick head coach Megan Obetz said of the third set.

But an 8-0 Mountaineer run with Farlow at the service line, highlighted by three Haupt kills, helped Ephrata regain control. On match point, Haupt passed to Saylor, who set Farlow on the outside for the match-ending kill.

Next up, Ephrata returns to Section Two play, facing Manheim Central on Tuesday and Elizabethtown on Thursday, while Warwick gets set for Section One foe Conestoga Valley on Thursday.

“It’s always good to challenge ourselves,” Obetz said of Monday’s nonleague match. “It’s nice to stay close to home, but Ephrata is definitely a team that is a good challenge and prepares us for the postseason.”