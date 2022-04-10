Two weeks into Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball head-to-head section play, and there is already plenty on the table, with facelifts in the standings and must-see matchups on tap.

Here are some notables from around the league …

HAIL, WARWICK

Another one-day weekend tournament, and another positive result for Warwick, which won its own event Saturday in Lititz, compliments of a victory against Palmyra in the title match. Last Saturday, Warwick advanced to the Final Four of the Bobcat Invitational at Northeastern York.

The Warriors, who fell at Hempfield in a Section 1 showdown on Thursday, captured Pool B, and KO’d another L-L League club, Lancaster Mennonite, in the semifinals. The Blazers beat league neighbor Conestoga Valley in the quarterfinals. Cedar Crest, Cocalico and Manheim Township were also in the field, but didn’t get out of pool play.

Meanwhile, a pair of L-L League Section 1 rivals competed in the always popular, star-studded Koller Classic on Saturday at Central York. Hempfield and Penn Manor were on board, but once again, reigning PIAA Class 3A runner-up Central Dauphin stole the show.

One week after winning the Bobcat Invitational, the Rams topped defending 3A state-champ North Allegheny in the semifinals, before beating host Central York in the championship match to win Koller gold.

2022 Warwick Classic Champs pic.twitter.com/1PQ7kzYVb8 — Warwick Boys Volleyball (@warwick_boys) April 9, 2022

DODGING BULLETS

Garden Spot figured it wouldn’t be a cakewalk defending its Section 2 title, and it hasn’t been. The Spartans have gotten through their first four league matchups unscathed, yes. But they’ve had to pull plenty of teeth and work some overtime to get to the top of the standings.

Three of Garden Spot’s four section matches have gone to fifth-and-deciding games, including a pair of showdowns last week: The Spartans grabbed a 2-0 lead at Elizabethtown on Tuesday before the Bears roared back to force a fifth set, which Garden Spot won 15-9 as Tanner Laukhuff piled up 23 kills and Keegan Redcay dished off 43 assists.

Last Thursday, the Spartans again built a 2-0 lead against Cocalico, before the Eagles came flying all the way back to force a fifth game. Garden Spot eked that one out 15-13 and improved to 4-0 as Laukhuff slammed 28 more kills. He’s a junior, by the way, and he’s the lone returning front-row starter for the Spartans, who have a nonleague tilt Monday against Governor Mifflin before getting the section bye on Tuesday.

Garden Spot also survived Lancaster Mennonite 3-2 in the section opener back on March 29.

SPOTLIGHT ON

Ephrata hitter Colin Weber

One of coach Bob Witwer’s to-do items this offseason was replacing stud hitter Jordan Buch, who stuffed the stat sheet with kills and blocks and digs galore the last couple of seasons. Enter Weber, who has been a jack-of-all-trades performer and front-row force for the Mountaineers so far this spring.

Ephrata went 3-0 this past week, and Weber dominated in all three matches: In a 3-0 nonleague victory over Schuylkill Valley, he slammed 16 kills and added a pair of blocks; in a 3-0 Section 2 win over Lebanon, he amassed 12 kills and threw his body around for 13 digs; and in a 3-1 nonleague triumph over West York, Weber pounded out 25 kills to cap Ephrata’s undefeated week.

The Mounts will be tested this week with a trip to Manheim Central on Tuesday before a home date with Lancaster Mennonite on Thursday. But with Weber taking swings and giving up his body, don’t count out the rampaging Mounts.

ON TAP

Hempfield (4-0 league) starts the week alone atop the Section 1 heap, with Cedar Crest (3-1), Conestoga Valley (2-1) and Warwick (2-1) in chase mode. It will be a big week for the Falcons, who host the Buckskins on Tuesday before welcoming the Black Knights on Thursday. Also Thursday, CV is at Warwick, so the section standings should get another facelift this week.

Meanwhile, Garden Spot leads Elizabethtown (2-1), Lancaster Mennonite (2-1) and Manheim Central (2-2) in the Section 2 hunt, and the Spartans can stay there with a win Thursday at Lebanon. The Barons will lug a rare two-match skid into Tuesday’s scrap against Ephrata. And circle Thursday’s E-town at Cocalico matchup; the Eagles gave Garden Spot all it could handle last Thursday, and they’d love to wedge their way into the lead pack.

One juicy nonleague matchup of note on this week’s docket: On Wednesday, Manheim Central will visit York Suburban in a clash of longtime District 3 heavyweights. Back in 2019, the Barons beat the Trojans for D3-2A gold, before Suburban stopped Central in the state semifinals.

In the PVCA state rankings, Garden Spot starts the week at No. 9 in Class 2A, while Hempfield is No. 6 and Warwick is No. 7 in Class 3A.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage