Putting a bow on the final night of L-L League boys volleyball head-to-head section play …

HOW THEY FINISHED

Section 1: Hempfield (11-1), Warwick (11-1), Conestoga Valley (7-5), Cedar Crest (6-6), Penn Manor (5-7), Manheim Township (1-11), McCaskey (1-11).

* Hempfield and Warwick shared the section championship and gobbled up the two L-L League semifinal slots repping Section 1. Their seeds will be determined by District 3 Class 3A power ratings, and Warwick is the leader there heading into the final day, Thursday, to collect D3 power points. Assuming those ratings go unchanged, Warwick will host the semifinals on Friday, starting at 5 p.m. in Lititz.

Section 2: Lancaster Mennonite (11-1), Garden Spot (10-2), Manheim Central (8-4), Elizabethtown (7-5), Cocalico (4-8), Ephrata (2-10), Lebanon (0-12).

* Lancaster Mennonite captured its first outright section crown since 2012, while last year’s champ, Garden Spot, locked up second place, and the Blazers and the Spartans will rep Section 2 in Friday’s league semifinals.

The Final Four: Warwick vs. Garden Spot; Hempfield vs. Lancaster Mennonite. Those winners will clash Monday at 7 p.m. at Cocalico for league gold. Hempfield has defeated Warwick in the last two league championship matches.

SECTION 1

Hempfield 3, McCaskey 0 — The Black Knights took care of their business, blanking the host Red Tornado 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 to claim a share of the section championship. Cole Jackson (22 assists), Ethan Earhart (5 kills, 2 blocks) and Caden Bonner (12 digs, 5 kills) led the way for Hempfield, while Johnaxdier Lugo (25 assists) and Javen Sierra (9 kills, 3 blocks) paced McCaskey, which made the Knights earn it in all three sets. Hempfield now preps for the league semifinals, and for the start of the D3-3A tournament next Thursday.

Warwick 3, Penn Manor 1 — The Comets could have thrown an extremely slippery monkey wrench into the section race, and Penn Manor took the first set Wednesday to make the Warriors sweat. But Warwick rallied for a 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14 victory for a share of the section hardware along with rival Hempfield. Seth Graybill (20 digs), Nate Wenger (26 assists) and Kyle Charles (16 kills) packed the stat page for the Warriors, who now prep for Friday’s league semifinals and the start of the D3-3A tournament. Wyatt Rohrer (34 assists), Derek Warfel (20 kills) and Max Bushong (18 digs) led the way for the host Comets, who will miss out on the postseason, despite a spirited run in the D3-3A ratings this spring.

Conestoga Valley 3, Manheim Township 0 — A third-place finish in the section chase for the Buckskins, but CV is on the outside looking in at a D3-3A playoff bid as that race reaches the finish line. Wednesday, Kenji Pha dished off 24 assists and Carson Hoover piled up a dozen kills for the Bucks, who fended off the host Blue Streaks 25-23, 25-18, 25-23. Arnav Dixit (25 assists, 2 blocks) and Dan Luong (8 digs) paced Township.

Cedar Crest had the final bye on Wednesday. The Falcons finish up with a nonleague match Thursday against neighboring Palmyra, and they’ll need a win and some help to get to the 14-line and in the D3-3A bracket. That bubble line also includes Elizabethtown, and it will all get worked out Thursday night. Stay tuned.

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Manheim Central 2 — There were so many scenarios wafting around this match, as the winner clinched no worse than second place — and the league semifinal bid — while both squads were jostling for D3-2A playoff seeding positioning. The Spartans won it, earning a split in their season series against the Barons, and putting second place in the section under lock and key in the process. Tanner Laukhuff (25 kills, 12 digs) and Tyler Martin (40 assists, 4 services aces, 2 blocks) spearheaded the offense, and Garden Spot fended off host Manheim Central 25-21, 18-25, 14-25, 25-19, 15-7 in an instant-classic between the rivals. The Spartans will go to the league semifinals on Friday; both squads will start D3-2A tournament action later next week as they await their seeding info. John Wenger (23 digs, 2 service aces), Dylan Musser (18 assists) and Barend Oostdam (13 kills, 3 blocks) paced the Barons on Wednesday.

Cocalico 3, Ephrata 1 — And now, the Eagles wait. Gio Perez (28 assists), Mason Lesher (11 digs) and Chase Stark (15 kills) set the tone, and Cocalico picked up a hard-fought 27-25, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18 win over the host Mountaineers to put themselves in line for a D3-2A tourney invite. The Eagles must sweat out the last night of the power ratings shuffle on Thursday to see if they get in. Collin Weber (21 kills, 20 digs, 2 service aces) and Ethan Weaver (19 assists) had fast finishes for Ephrata.

Lebanon had the final bye on Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Lancaster Mennonite clinched its first outright section championship since 2012 with a win over Elizabethtown. Here’s the story …

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL POWER RATINGS

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage