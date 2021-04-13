Elizabethtown’s volleyball team got a late start with its section schedule, but the Bears are finally starting to pick up some steam as the calendar hits mid-April. Monday, E-town picked up its first league victory this spring. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notables …

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown 3, Ephrata 2 — The host Mountaineers rallied to force a fifth set, but the Bears, who spotted Ephrata the first game before pulling off a rally themselves, picked up a hard-fought 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10 win to even their section mark at 1-1. Jumping-jack hitter Rudy Woitas slammed 18 kills at the net, Billy O’Connell set up 38 assists, and Bryan Murray and Eli Miller sparked E-town’s defensive push with eight digs apiece. Once again, Jordan Buch stuffed Ephrata’s stat page with 20 kills, 18 digs and six blocks, but the Mounts dipped to 1-2 in section matches. E-town and Ephrata are chasing co-leaders Garden Spot (4-0) and Manheim Central (3-0), who are tied for first place in the loss column. The Spartans and the Barons are set to collide in Manheim on April 20. FYI: Manheim Central goes for its 40th Section 2 victory in a row on Tuesday when the Barons head to Ephrata; the Mounts were the last team to defeat Central in a league match, back in 2016.

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, SCHEDULES, STATS

MORE FROM MONDAY: A pair of L-L League squads earned nonleague wins, including Garden Spot, which continued its outstanding start. The Spartans loaded up the bus and took a quick spin over to Berks County and earned a 3-0 victory over Governor Mifflin in Shillington. Game scores were 25-10, 25-18 and 25-21, as Garden Spot improved to 7-1 overall. Monday’s heroes: Jordan Martin dished off 32 assists, Tyler Martin had 15 digs and Derrick Lambert buried 11 kills up front to pace the Spartans. … Meanwhile, Cocalico hosted a Berks County outfit, and the Eagles blanked Brandywine Heights by a 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 count to improve to 2-3 overall this spring. Elijah Ugalde posted 20 assists, Caleb Martin had five digs and Patrick Wickenheiser piled up 10 kills for Cocalico.

STATE RANKINGS: The PVCA published its updated state rankings, and four L-L League teams made the cut heading into this week’s matches. In Class 3A, Warwick is No. 4 and Hempfield is No. 5, and in Class 2A, Garden Spot is No. 6 and Manheim Central is No. 7. … Last week, Warwick KO’d Hempfield 3-2 in a Section 1 clash, and then the Warriors beat the Black Knights in the semifinals of Northeastern York’s Bobcat Invitational on Saturday. … As mentioned, Garden Spot and Manheim Central are set to square off for the first time on April 20 in Baron County. … PVCA state rankings.

TUESDAY’S SECTION MATCHES

(JV at 6 p.m. followed by varsity)

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Conestoga Valley (LNP coverage)

McCaskey at Penn Manor

Section 2

Cocalico at Lancaster Mennonite

Lebanon at Elizabethtown

Manheim Central at Ephrata

