Elizabethtown’s motto Thursday night was a pretty simple one: Have fun and play some good volleyball.

The Bears had to pull a couple of teeth, but in the end, E-town had plenty of fun and played some pretty good volleyball, fending off host Cocalico 3-1 for a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 victory in Denver.

Game scores were an entertaining 25-14, 28-26, 21-25, 25-16, as the Eagles gave the short-handed Bears all they could handle. But when it was over, E-town (4-1 league, 6-2 overall) remained in a flat-footed tie with Lancaster Mennonite (4-1, 5-1) for second place in the section hunt behind defending champ Garden Spot (5-0, 7-2).

“We know we’re still in the hunt,” said E-town hitter Damian Tobias, who piled up 18 kills. “Now we just need to keep having fun and keep playing good volleyball. Like tonight, we’re just taking this game by game. We were down a couple of guys, but we hung in there and played together as a team and we got the job done.”

E-town was minus a pair of front-row starters Thursday, with Josh McCoy and Seth Rajnic not in uniform, one out with an injury and the other out of town on a trip. That meant more rotations for freshman hitter Cooper Torborg, and he stepped in and stepped up quite nicely, teaming with Tobias, Bryan Murray and Billy O’Connell to keep Cocalico’s defense busy at the net.

After the Eagles closed to within 15-13 in the first game, Torborg had three kills, Tobias had a pair of kills, and O’Connell had a block and a kill to close out the Bears’ late push for a 1-0 lead.

Cocalico had a 21-18 lead in the second game before E-town rallied, grabbing a 24-23 cushion on Dylan Shepherd’s kill. But Chase Stark answered with back-to-back kills for the Eagles, who had game point. But the Bears hung tough, and got a kill from Murray for a 27-26 lead, and Elijah Miller’s service winner closed out the second and E-town had a 2-0 cushion.

“When we realized it was time to just play volleyball again, they relaxed a little bit and played great,” E-town coach Lamar Fahnestock said. “We’re trying to have fun with this, because when they’re having fun, they play really well.”

That certainly was the case in Denver.

Undaunted, Cocalico put on its collective rally caps and took the third game, getting clutch kills from Stark and Patrick Wickenheiser while fending off E-town’s rally.

The Bears went for the jugular in the fourth, pulling away after Cocalico cut it to 16-15. Tobias had a blistering spike to start the final push, and Murray added a block and a kill of his own. The Bears iced it on Adam Reedy’s kill and O’Connell’s service winner.

“Before the fourth I said to the guys to just play our game and have fun,” Tobias said. “That was pretty much it.”

BOX SCORE

Cocalico certainly made the Bears earn it, one week after taking front-runner Garden Spot to five games in a 3-2 setback as the Eagles continues to retool with a relatively young roster.

“I’m happy with the progress,” Cocalico coach Dwayne Kieffer said. “We’re still a young team, and we’re still learning the mental aspects of volleyball. But I’m happy when I see what they can do, like against Garden Spot. We want them to realize that they have that potential. They want to succeed, and now they need to push through.”

