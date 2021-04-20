There was just one L-L League head-to-head section match on the boys volleyball docket Monday night, but it was a key clash in the standings. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown 3, Cocalico 0 — Don’t look now, but the Bears are starting to growl. And they’ve picked the perfect time to get hot. Rudy Woitas piled up 19 kills, Dylan Shepherd dished off 35 assists, and host E-town clipped the Eagles 25-22, 25-21 and 25-17 to remain in the thick of the section hunt. The Bears improved to 3-1 in league matches, and are looking up at Garden Spot (5-0) and Manheim Central (4-0); the Barons and the Spartans, who are tied for the top spot in the loss column, are set to square off Tuesday night in Manheim. Ephrata (2-3) and Lancaster Mennonite (2-3) are tied for fourth place, and the top four finishers in each section qualify for the L-L League tournament. E-town is scrambling to get caught up in the matches-played department, after missing some time earlier this season because of coronavirus protocols. The Bears are right back at it Tuesday with a trip to Mennonite, then play Thursday at home vs. Ephrata before going to Manheim Central on Friday, in what could — could — be a first-place showdown. E-town also has a nonleague match Saturday vs. Lower Dauphin, so the Bears will be on the court a lot this week.

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, SCHEDULES, STATS

NOTES: Three nonleague matches Monday, and just one L-L League club escaped with a victory; Hempfield KO’d Dallastown 3-0 as Ryan Givens slammed 14 kills and Mason Orth and Grant Lorelli had 11 digs apiece for the host Black Knights, who won 25-19, 25-12 and 25-21. Hempfield heads into Tuesday’s match at McCaskey chasing Warwick in the Section 1 race. … All in the family: Brotherhood, camaraderie fueling Warwick's rise to top of L-L League volleyball charts. ... Also Monday, Cedar Crest dropped a gut-wrenching 5-setter to Linville Hill. Check out these set scores: 30-28, 26-24, 21-25, 20-25 and 15-12. That’s a lot of serves and volleys. Judah Wise and Kayden George had 19 kills apiece for the Falcons. … Lebanon fell to Hershey by a 3-0 count, but the Cedars certainly made the Trojans earn it: 28-26, 25-23 and 26-24, as each set went right down to the bitter end. Diego Ruiz set up 10 assists and Isaac Matias had 10 digs for Lebanon. … Garden Spot heads into Tuesday’s match at Manheim Central as the top-ranked team in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings. The top 10 teams qualify in 2A; Central is fourth and Mennonite is sixth. … The top 14 teams qualify in 3A; Warwick is fourth, Hempfield is ninth, E-town is 13th and Conestoga Valley is 14th. … Complete D3 boys volleyball power ratings. … PVCA state rankings.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage