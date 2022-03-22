Spring sports, hello.

Here are some L-L League boys volleyball news and notables as that season gets started in a gym near you Friday night, with league play set to begin March 29 ...

REFRESHER COURSE: Lancaster Mennonite, Conestoga Valley, Penn Manor, Elizabethtown, Hempfield, Manheim Central, Garden Spot and Warwick made the L-L League playoffs. Hempfield, the Section 1 champ, beat Manheim Central and Warwick topped Garden Spot, the Section 2 champ, in the semifinals, and the Black Knights beat the Warriors in the league finale for the second time in a row. It was Hempfield’s 24th league crown, and third in a row. … Garden Spot, Manheim Central and Lancaster Mennonite made the District 3 Class 2A playoffs; Hempfield, Conestoga Valley and Warwick made the D3-3A bracket, with the Knights knocking off Northeastern for district gold, the Knights’ 15th D3 championship trophy, as Hempfield pocketed section, league and district title banners last spring. Not too shabby.

NEW COACHES: Two of the league’s most storied and decorated programs — Hempfield and Penn Manor — have new skippers. Kenny Eiser takes over for Mike Vogel in Landisville, while Brian Kemrer slides in for Dustin Hornberger in Millersville. Eiser’s gig means he’s stepping into Vogel’s enormous shoes for the Knights. In his final season at Hempfield last spring, Vogel guided the Knights to their 24th league crown and 15th District 3 championship and all the way to the PIAA semifinals. Kemrer is the Comets’ third coach in as many years, including Hornberger, who took over for longtime skipper Chris Telesco. Can Eiser and Kemrer keep two of the league’s premier programs humming? The short answer is yes. Stay tuned.

LONGEST BUS RIDE: Goes to Manheim Central, a PIAA quarterfinalist last spring, which will gas up the bus Friday and trek to North Allegheny near Pittsburgh to play in NA’s star-studded season-opening tournament. Coach Craig Dietrich and his Barons — out to get their Section 2 title back after Garden Spot swooped in and had a magical 2021 run — should get plenty of top-tier competition in the season’s first weekend of action.

JOUSTING MODE: Speaking of Eiser and Kemrer, Hempfield and Penn Manor — and Warwick, another Section 1 front-runner, and the back-to-back reigning league runner-up — will play in the Knights’ always popular Hempfield Joust Tournament on Saturday. Circle that one.

TOURNEY TIME: Warwick will host its annual 1-day tournament on April 9, and it’ll be a packed field with local contenders Lancaster Mennonite, Cocalico, Cedar Crest, Conestoga Valley and Manheim Township all heading to the Warriors’ court that day. … FYI: April 9 is also the powerhouse Koller Classic at Central York. Hempfield and Penn Manor — who will tangle in the Joust — are slated to play in the Koller, and Hempfield, Warwick, Garden Spot and Manheim Central are slated to play in the heavy duty Bobcat Invitational on April 2 at Northeastern York. … Two teams — Hempfield and Elizabethtown — are slated to play in State College’s tourney on April 30. That same day, Penn Manor is penciled in to participate in Dallastown’s 1-day tourney. … Conestoga Valley will host its annual kick-off tourney on Friday evening, and Cocalico will host its annual kick-off tourney on Saturday. Plenty of high-level volleyball will played before the calendar hits April.

19 FOR THE SHOW: There are 19 L-L League all-stars from 2021 set to return this spring. Here’s the list … Section 1: Caden Bonner, senior setter, Hempfield; Mason Orth, senior libero, Hempfield; Jacob Lobb, senior OH, Warwick; Judah Wise, senior OH, Cedar Crest; Jayden Rice, senior MH, Conestoga Valley; Cade Smucker, senior MH, McCaskey; Max Bushong, senior libero, Penn Manor; Seth Graybill, junior libero, Warwick. … Section 2: Elijah Lazor, MH, Lancaster Mennonite; Tyler Martin, senior libero, Garden Spot; Barend Oostdam, senior MH, Manheim Central; Ethan Groff, senior OH, Lancaster Mennonite; Billy O’Connell, senior libero, Elizabethtown; Bryan Murray, senior MH, Elizabethtown; Isaac Matias, senior libero, Lebanon; Justin De La Rosa, senior setter, Lebanon; Tanner Laukhuff, junior OH, Garden Spot; Colin Weber, senior MH, Ephrata.

Just two L-L League players are returning PVCA all-state picks from last spring, both in Class 2A: Garden Spot’s Martin and Lancaster Mennonite’s Lazor. … Lazor, Martin, Warwick’s Lobb and Hempfield’s Orth and Bonner are returning District 3 all-stars. ... Lazor, the Blazers' lethal hitter, is a D1 St. Francis University commit.

4 FOR THE BIG SHOW: A fearsome foursome of L-L League squads earned spots in the PVCA preseason state rankings. In Class 3A, Hempfield is No. 5 and Warwick is No. 10, and in Class 2A, Lancaster Mennonite is No. 9 and Garden Spot is No. 10. … Starting the season atop the rankings are Central Dauphin out of the Mid-Penn in Class 3A, and Meadville in Class 2A. … Central Dauphin ousted Hempfield in the state semifinals last spring, in what turned out to be Vogel’s final match on the Knights’ bench. Hempfield was the only L-L League club to make the PIAA Class 3A bracket last spring; Garden Spot and Manheim Central qualified in Class 2A, and the Spartans clipped the Barons in the state quarterfinals, after Sparty Nation beat Manheim Central in the D3-2A third-place match. Garden Spot went 4-0 vs. the Barons last spring, and the Spartans bowed out in the state semifinals after a loss to Lower Dauphin.

VIKING CONQUEST: Northern Lebanon is still in the infancy stages of its program, and the Vikings are set to play nine nonleague matches and participate in one tournament as NL continues its climb toward getting a full-time L-L League varsity program. The Vikings’ schedule: 3-26 in Cocalico’s tournament; 3-28 at Berks Catholic; 3-30 at Linville Hill; 4-1 Elizabethtown; 4-4 at Hershey; 4-5 at Red Land; 4-12 at Dayspring Christian; 4-19 Linville Hill; 4-21 at Cocalico; 4-25 at Kutztown.

SECTION RACES: A tad too early to tell, but the section races should be pretty dastardly, especially in Section 2. … Despite some wholesale losses in the front row, and a new head coach calling the shots, you can never, ever count out Hempfield. Warwick, which also lost some studs up front, has a nice nucleus due back, and coach Nate Gajecki and his crew should be there at the wire with the Knights. Gotta believe Penn Manor and Conestoga Valley will be in the hunt, and we’re anxious to see how Cedar Crest fares after the Falcons had a breakout 2021. Ditto for Manheim Township and McCaskey, who always keep everyone honest. … Garden Spot dominated in Section 2 last spring, bumping Manheim Central off its lofty perch. Keep an eye on those two to duke it out once again, and you know the Barons are antsy after going 0-4 vs. the Spartans last year. Lancaster Mennonite, with vet skipper Gary Martin leading his troops, has the weapons to be in the lead pack, and if the Blazers can beat GS and/or MC the first time around the league schedule, they’d make a huge statement. Elizabethtown lost some weapons, but we expect the Bears to challenge. Two teams looking to wedge their way back into the lead pack: Cocalico and Ephrata. And absolutely, positively do not sleep on Lebanon, which made a ton of noise last spring. Bottom line: Both races should be a lot of fun, and as of late March, both sections are wide open and are there for the taking.

